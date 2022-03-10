CASPER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves have been to the state tournament before.
This year, the squad is hoping to accomplish something that has never been done in the history of the girls basketball program. The Lady Wolves have the opportunity to compete for the state title this weekend at the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament in Casper.
“We want to accomplish something that we haven’t done as individuals and as a team. We want to play our best basketball individually and play that perfect game,” said head coach Rick Carroll. “We understand we can’t do that, but we’re talking about playing the very, very best we possibly can. If we can get everyone on the court doing that, then we have a pretty darn good game for the team. We just look at being mentally prepared to play the best that we’ve played all year.
“We’re excited about the opportunity.”
Carroll said that his team’s focus on the defensive side of the ball has been the biggest change over the season.
“I think the biggest growth is in the way we take the approach on defensive and how hard we’re focused on being where we need to be,” he said.
“I’ve seen us improve on the glass so we’re better rebounding. I think we’re doing a better job taking care of the basketball, particularly over the last two weeks. We’ve reduced our turnovers.
“I think those are two big things that we needed to improve on for the rest of the year to get to the best that we can be.”
The Lady Wolves enter the state tournament as the third seed of the western conference with a 16-9 overall record and they went 7-3 in conference play.
Editor’s Note: This story was written on Wednesday, March 9, prior to the state tournament.