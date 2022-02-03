SWEETWATER COUNTY – Some familiar teams from Sweetwater County are gaining attention throughout the state of Wyoming in the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, which was released on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Class 4A
The Green River High School Lady Wolves have entered the top 5 after being unranked the last few weeks. They received six fourth place votes and seven for fifth place.
Currently, the Lady Wolves are 3-0 in 4A Southwest Quadrant play and are 9-4 overall.
Green River isn’t the only squad to be making some noise, however. After picking up a home victory over Natrona County High School, which was ranked No. 4 at the time, the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers have cracked the list. The Lady Tigers received one vote for fifth place this week. They are 8-8 this season and are 2-1 in conference play.
Cheyenne East High School remains at No. 1, Cody High School remains at No. 2 and Thunder Basin High School remains at No. 3.
Laramie High School enters the top 5 at No. 4, while Natrona County and Campbell County High School fall outside the rankings.
Class 3A
Plenty of changes happened at the 3A level.
Newcastle High School jumps from No. 3 to No. 1 this week, forcing Douglas High School to drop to No. 2.
Lyman High School went from No. 2 to No. 3, while Pinedale High School remains at No. 4.
Mountain View High School entered the top 5, which caused Buffalo High School to drop.
Class 2A
There weren’t many changes here with the top four teams remaining the same: Wyoming Indian High School at No. 1, Moorcroft High School at No. 2, Rocky Mountain High School at No. 3 and Glenrock High School at No. 4.
Sundance High School entered the top 5 at No. 5, forcing to Tongue River High School to fall.
Class 1A
The top 5 remains the same at the Class 1A level. However, there were some slight changes.
Burlington High School and Southeast High School flipped.
Burlington now occupies the No. 2 spot, while Southeast fell to No. 3.
Upton High School remains at No. 1, Cokeville High School at No. 4 and Little Snake River High School at No. 5.
Editor’s Note: This was written on Thursday, Feb. 3, and some of the records might be different by the time of publication.