GRHS Volleyball
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

AFTON – The Green River High School Lady Wolves lost to No. 1 seeded Star Valley High School in the first round of the 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament on Friday in three sets. 

The Lady Wolves lost each set by double figures. 

Star Valley took the first and second sets each by a score of 25-11, while taking a 25-14 victory in the third and final set. 

With the loss, the Lady Wolves fall to a record of 0-19 on the season. Star Valley improves to 22-9.

The Lady Wolves will play Saturday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. against the loser of the Evanston High School vs. Jackson Hole High School matchup.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus