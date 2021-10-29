Lady Wolves fall to Star Valley in first round of regional volleyball tournament By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 29, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AFTON – The Green River High School Lady Wolves lost to No. 1 seeded Star Valley High School in the first round of the 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament on Friday in three sets. The Lady Wolves lost each set by double figures. Star Valley took the first and second sets each by a score of 25-11, while taking a 25-14 victory in the third and final set. With the loss, the Lady Wolves fall to a record of 0-19 on the season. Star Valley improves to 22-9.The Lady Wolves will play Saturday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. against the loser of the Evanston High School vs. Jackson Hole High School matchup. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolves Star Valley High School Tournament Sport Volleyball Set First Round Round Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Winter travel authorization program available for Wyoming residents DeKrey closes book on hall-of-fame coaching career From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Dunham's Sports to open its doors in Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 29 Tigers tear up Thunderbirds; claim No. 2 seed in 4A playoffs Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.