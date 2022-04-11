Lady Wolves

New head coach Matt Robles has flipped the switch with the Green River High School girls’ soccer program. The Lady Wolves picked up a pair of victories last week.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Nicole Malicoat

SWEETWATER COUNTY – New head coach Matt Robles has flipped the switch with the Green River High School girls’ soccer program.

The Lady Wolves picked up a pair of victories last week.

On Tuesday, April 5, the Lady Wolves defeated Star Valley High School, 3-2. Senior forward Ellie Kettering had a hat trick for the squad on their way to victory.

On Friday, April 8, Green River blanked the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils. The Lady Wolves won, 2-0, with the help from a goal from Kettering and a goal from freshman Claira Kuball.

With the victories, the Lady Wolves are 3-2 overall this season and 2-1 in Class 4A West Conference play.

In just one month of the soccer season, the Lady Wolves already have more wins than the squad totaled in 2021. They are currently tied for fourth in the conference standings with the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers had an open week, which means that they had no games scheduled.

Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.

3A EAST

Buffalo 5-2, 3-0

Riverton 6-2, 2-0

Douglas 5-2, 2-1

Newcastle 3-3, 1-1

Rawlins 1-6, 0-3

Torrington 1-6, 0-3

3A WEST

Cody 5-0, 4-0

Lander 4-1, 3-0

Mountain View 3-2, 3-2

Worland 3-2, 1-1

Lyman 2-4, 1-2

Powell 2-6, 1-4

Pinedale 2-6, 0-4

4A WEST

Jackson 4-0-2, 2-0-2

Kelly Walsh 4-0-2, 2-0-2

Natrona County 4-0-2, 2-0-2

Rock Springs 3-2, 2-1

Green River 3-2, 2-1

Evanston 0-6, 0-4

Star Valley 0-6, 0-4

4A EAST

Thunder Basin 5-0, 4-0

Sheridan 5-2, 4-1

Laramie 6-1, 3-1

Cheyenne Central 1-4-1, 1-2-1

Cheyenne East 1-4-1, 1-2-1

Campbell County 1-5, 1-3-0-1

Cheyenne South 2-5, 0-4

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus