...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM Tuesday. The bulk of the
snow is expected to occur through 3 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow
could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
New head coach Matt Robles has flipped the switch with the Green River High School girls’ soccer program. The Lady Wolves picked up a pair of victories last week.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – New head coach Matt Robles has flipped the switch with the Green River High School girls’ soccer program.
The Lady Wolves picked up a pair of victories last week.
On Tuesday, April 5, the Lady Wolves defeated Star Valley High School, 3-2. Senior forward Ellie Kettering had a hat trick for the squad on their way to victory.
On Friday, April 8, Green River blanked the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils. The Lady Wolves won, 2-0, with the help from a goal from Kettering and a goal from freshman Claira Kuball.
With the victories, the Lady Wolves are 3-2 overall this season and 2-1 in Class 4A West Conference play.
In just one month of the soccer season, the Lady Wolves already have more wins than the squad totaled in 2021. They are currently tied for fourth in the conference standings with the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers had an open week, which means that they had no games scheduled.
Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.