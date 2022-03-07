Green River High School and Rock Springs High School will be competing for the state title this upcoming weekend. Both teams booked a ticket to the state tournament last weekend at the 4A West Regional Tournament.
RIVERTON – Sweetwater County is set to be well-represented at the 2022 Class 4A Girls State Tournament this upcoming weekend.
On Saturday, March 5, the Green River High School Lady Wolves defeated the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers, 41-33, to claim third place at the 4A West Regional Tournament in Riverton.
Both teams, however, earned a trip to the state tournament and did so in similar fashion.
On Thursday, March 3, the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers picked up victories in the first round of the regional tournament. Green River defeated Star Valley High School, 39-27, and Rock Springs defeated Evanston High School, 45-29.
On Friday, March 4, both squads took losses in the second round of the tournament.
The Lady Wolves fell to the eventual region champions, the Cody High School Fillies, 40-21. The Lady Tigers narrowly lost to Natrona County High School, 47-42.
Before Green River and Rock Springs met in the third-place game on Saturday, the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers needed to win one more game in order to secure a trip to the state tournament.
Green River defeated Evanston High School, 42-35. Rock Springs squeaked out a 26-24 victory over Star Valley.
The Lady Wolves are scheduled to play Thunder Basin High School at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, in the first round of the state tournament. The Lady Tigers will face Cheyenne East High School at 6 p.m. that same day.
The state tournament is scheduled to be played at the Ford Wyoming Center and Casper College in Casper.