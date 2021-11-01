GREEN RIVER – Green River High School Lady Wolves swim and diving team heads into the state championship at Gillette with hopes of a repeat of last year’s winning performance.
“This year’s team actually came in more timid and not quite sure of what they could accomplish, “head coach Colleen Seiloff said. “They’ve grown a lot through the year and have become more confident and stronger. Last year’s team had a lot of experience."
The 2020-2021 3A state champion Lady Wolves won their first title in 43 years last November. They racked up a whopping 282 points that day, while the runner-up finished with 182 points.
Seiloff feels that swimmers such as Lilly Munoz, Zella Maez and Hailey Uhrig are a few of her strongest swimmers heading into the state tournament.
Freshman Tanith recently broke the 200-yard freestyle record at the “Last Chance” swim meet last week, so Coach Seiloff is also looking for her to have a strong showing at state.
“I’ve learned what makes these girls perform well, honestly,” Seiloff said. “As coaches, we learn throughout the year, what we can do or say to get that person to perform well.”
When the topic of if she wanted to make an early announcement of a Lady Wolves repeat came to her attention, Coach Seiloff remained modest.
“No way!” Coach Seiloff said as she laughed.
“I tell the girls that we would love to win state because we talk about it often but the thing, I try to do the most is getting these girls to focus on what they have control of. What you can do in your race is what you have control of so when the meet is over, we will find out.
"There are some good teams out there and anything can happen, but these girls are up for the challenge.”
The girls’ swimming and diving state championships will be in Gillette from Nov. 4-6