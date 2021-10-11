Green River Swimming

Green River High School swimmer fiercely dives into the pool for her swimming event

RAWLINS -- The Green River High School girl's swimming team blew all the other fish out of the water at the Rawlins Invite on Saturday, Oct. 9, posting an overall score of 362.

Tanith Smith finished with a time of 2:01.05 in the 200-yard freestyle, while Hailey Uhrig finished with a time of 2:32.78 in the 200-yard individual medley. 

Olive Roberts finished with a final score of 296.40 in the one-meter diving event. 

Lily Munoz finished with a time of 1:05.37 in the 100-yard freestyle.

The Lady Wolves finished either first or second in nine of the 12 swimming events. 

Rawlins High School finished second with a score of 230, while Lyman High School finished third with a score of 191. 

