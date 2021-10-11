Lady Wolves make big splash at Rawlins Invite By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Green River High School swimmer fiercely dives into the pool for her swimming event Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAWLINS -- The Green River High School girl's swimming team blew all the other fish out of the water at the Rawlins Invite on Saturday, Oct. 9, posting an overall score of 362.Tanith Smith finished with a time of 2:01.05 in the 200-yard freestyle, while Hailey Uhrig finished with a time of 2:32.78 in the 200-yard individual medley. Olive Roberts finished with a final score of 296.40 in the one-meter diving event. Lily Munoz finished with a time of 1:05.37 in the 100-yard freestyle.The Lady Wolves finished either first or second in nine of the 12 swimming events. Rawlins High School finished second with a score of 230, while Lyman High School finished third with a score of 191. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolves Rawlins Invite Swimming Sport Freestyle Swimming Event Diving Event Lily Munoz Green River Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Dunham's Sports opening location in Rock Springs Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Meet Your Neighbor: Local artist Shari Kumer Word From Your Councilman: BLM doing our county, taxpayers a disservice by removing wild horses Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.