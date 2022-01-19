The Green River High School Lady Wolves, despite sporting a 6-4 record overall, sit at No. 8 in the rankings. The Lady Wolves received two votes for the fifth spot. The Lady Wolves have lost two straight entering Thursday’s home game against the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils. It will be the first game of conference play for the Lady Wolves.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – There weren’t many changes in this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, which was released on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Class 4A
In the Class 4A poll, the top 5 teams remain the same.
Cheyenne East High School ranks No. 1, Cody High School sits at No. 2, Thunder Basin High School ranks No. 3, Sheridan High School at No. 4 and Natrona High School rounds out the top 5.
Class 3A
No changes in Class 3A either. Douglas High School controls the rankings as the No. 1 team after receiving 17 first-place votes.
Right behind Douglas, however, are the Lyman High School Lady Eagles. They are 11-1 overall this season and are 1-0 in the Class 3A Southwest Quadrant. The Lady Eagles received 20 total votes – 16 for second, three for first and one for fifth.
Winners of six straight, the Lady Eagles will hit the road to face No. 3-ranked Pinedale High School on Friday, Jan. 21.
Rounding out the top 5 in Class 3A are Newcastle High School at No. 4 and Buffalo High School at No. 5.
Mountain View High School sit at No. 8 after receiving votes for fourth place and fifth place.
Class 2A
Class 2A is where there are some changes in the top 5.
Tongue River High School replaces Sundance as the No. 5 team in the class after receiving three votes for fourth and five for fifth.
Wyoming Indian High School remains at No. 1, Moorcroft High School remains at No. 2, Rocky Mountain High School at No. 3 and Glenrock High School at No. 4.
Class 1A
There were some slight changes at the Class 1A level, as well.
Upton High School, Southeast High School and Burlington High School occupy the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively.
Little Snake River High School jumps from No. 5 to No. 4, receiving 10 total votes and six of them for the fourth spot. Cokeville High School falls to the fifth spot.