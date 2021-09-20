...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Low temperatures 27 to 31, with 21 to 26 in the far west
valleys and basins.
* WHERE...Most lower elevation locations in Fremont, Sweetwater,
Sublette, and Lincoln counties.
* WHEN...Late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Sublette and Lincoln counties where a hard
freeze across a wide area is possible. In Fremont and Sublette
counties, locations near rivers and creeks will be coldest with
possible overnight lows around 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
LANDER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves placed second at the 3A state golf championships over the weekend with Isabell Salas taking the second-place finish with a score of 165.
As a team, the Lady Wolves finished with 558, which was just two behind state-champion Wheatland with 556.
Green River’s Laelea Gibson finished seventh with a total of 192, Luci Adams finished tied for 10th with a score of 201, Shania Flores finished tied for 35th with 252 and Lili Adams finished 42nd with a score of 287.
On the boys’ side, the Wolves as a team finished 11th at the state championship with a score of 778. The Riverton Wolverines won the state championship with a score of 633.
Green River’s Ryker Mele finished 20th with a score of 179, Hunter Lake finished 30th with a score of 191, Kaleb Gunter finished tied for 41st with a score of 200, Zach Draney finished 52nd with a score of 210 and Braycer Riley finished 60th with 215.
In the Class 4A state championships, the Rock Springs High School Tigers finished eighth with a score of 724. Jackson High School won the state championship with a score of 665.
Rock Springs’ Sam Young finished in a fourth-place tie with a score of 163, AJ Fletcher finished tied for eighth with a score of 166, Peyton Jenkins finished with a score of 187 and Luke St. Marie finished with a score of 208.