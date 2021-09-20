Golf

LANDER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves placed second at the 3A state golf championships over the weekend with Isabell Salas taking the second-place finish with a score of 165.

As a team, the Lady Wolves finished with 558, which was just two behind state-champion Wheatland with 556. 

Green River’s Laelea Gibson finished seventh with a total of 192, Luci Adams finished tied for 10th with a score of 201, Shania Flores finished tied for 35th with 252 and Lili Adams finished 42nd with a score of 287. 

On the boys’ side, the Wolves as a team finished 11th at the state championship with a score of 778. The Riverton Wolverines won the state championship with a score of 633.

Green River’s Ryker Mele finished 20th with a score of 179, Hunter Lake finished 30th with a score of 191, Kaleb Gunter finished tied for 41st with a score of 200, Zach Draney finished 52nd with a score of 210 and Braycer Riley finished 60th with 215.

In the Class 4A state championships, the Rock Springs High School Tigers finished eighth with a score of 724. Jackson High School won the state championship with a score of 665.

Rock Springs’ Sam Young finished in a fourth-place tie with a score of 163, AJ Fletcher finished tied for eighth with a score of 166, Peyton Jenkins finished with a score of 187 and Luke St. Marie finished with a score of 208.

