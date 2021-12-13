Lady Wolves start off season 2-1 By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Dec 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Green River High School Lady Wolves went 2-1 in their three games at the Casper Basketball Tournament. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Casper – The Green River High School Lady Wolves were impressive during their three games of the Casper Basketball Tournament, Dec. 9 – 11, and now start the season with a 2-1 overall record.The Lady Wolves first played the Lady Trojans of Kelly Walsh High School during the first day. The Lady Wolves were able to pull out a victory, 53-39.On day two, the Lady Wolves had a minor setback and lost to Laramie High School. The final score was 52-45.On the final day, Green River showed no mercy to Cheyenne South High School. They played outstanding defense and embarrassed their opponents by the score of 65-16.The Lady Wolves will play Fruita Monument High School of Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 16, in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic. Game time is 4:20 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Coach Carroll announces his 2021-22 Lady Wolves varsity squad Rocket Miner's 2021 All-Area Football Team Rocket Miner's All-Area Volleyball Team Rock Springs Satellite High School to open its doors on Jan. 4 Lighted Holiday Parade: Winners share experience Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.