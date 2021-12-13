Lady Wolves

The Green River High School Lady Wolves went 2-1 in their three games at the Casper Basketball Tournament.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

Casper – The Green River High School Lady Wolves were impressive during their three games of the Casper Basketball Tournament, Dec. 9 – 11, and now start the season with a 2-1 overall record.

The Lady Wolves first played the Lady Trojans of Kelly Walsh High School during the first day. The Lady Wolves were able to pull out a victory, 53-39.

On day two, the Lady Wolves had a minor setback and lost to Laramie High School. The final score was 52-45.

On the final day, Green River showed no mercy to Cheyenne South High School. They played outstanding defense and embarrassed their opponents by the score of 65-16.

The Lady Wolves will play Fruita Monument High School of Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 16, in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic. Game time is 4:20 p.m.

