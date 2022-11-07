Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves finished second with a final team score of 232 at the state championships in Laramie over the weekend, which was just behind Lander High School with 276 team points. This is the second-straight state championship for Lander, who shared the title with Green River in 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Green River High School women's swimming and diving team

LARAMIE – The Green River High School women’s swimming and diving team’s reign as state champions has come to an end. 

