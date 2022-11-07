LARAMIE – The Green River High School women’s swimming and diving team’s reign as state champions has come to an end.
The Lady Wolves finished second with a final team score of 232 at the state championships in Laramie over the weekend, which was just behind Lander High School with 276 team points. This is the second-straight state championship for Lander, who shared the title with Green River in 2021.
Powell High School finished third (201); Cody High School finished fourth (139); Douglas High School finished fifth (135); Kemmerer High School finished sixth (98); Rawlins High School finished seventh (86); Buffalo High School finished eighth (62); Worland High School finished ninth (47); Evanston finished 10th (43); Riverton finished 11th (24); Lyman High School finished 12th (21); Sublette County finished 13th (7); Newcastle High School finished 14th (3).
Even though the Lady Wolves did not take home the state title this year, there were several records broken and individual awards handed out.
Assistant coach Ron Barker was named the Class 3A Swimming and Diving Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Green River 400-yard freestyle relay team broke the 3A state record with a time of 3:40.23 minutes. The team consisted of sophomore Tanith Smith, sophomore Haley Clevenger, junior Courtney Clark and freshman Tavia Arnell.
Below are the Top 5 finishes of the 3A Swimming and Diving State Championships from each event.
200-yard medley relay
- Lander (Katy Anderson, Lainy Duncan, Divya Forbis and Lillyan Hamilton) – 1:53.98
- Powell (Grace Sapp, Emma Mitchell, Paige Thomas and Addy Powell) – 1:57.21
- Douglas (Hayden Lythgoe, Payton Yost, Kendal Engelker and Hailey Richards) – 1:57.63
- Rawlins (Devon Martinez, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Allie Johansson) – 2:01.53
- Cody (Summer LaVigne, Kelly Joyce, Louella Cornell and Greta Morgenweck)
200-yard freestyle
- Tara Joyce (Cody) – 1:50.27
- Lara Robertson (Lander) – 1:59.89
- Daegan Reinhardt (Lander) – 2:03.58
- Courtney Clark (Green River) – 2:03.95
- Haley Clevenger (Green River) – 2:07.11
200-yard IM
- Tavia Arnell (Green River) – 2:10.67
- Lainy Duncan (Lander) – 2:19.22
- Emily Anderson (Lander) – 2:21.30
- Brianna Uhrig (Green River) – 2:24.66
- Amelia Despain (Kemmerer) – 2:24.88
50-yard freestyle
- Tanith Smith (Green River) – 24.42
- Kylie Price (Kemmerer) – 25.20
- Josey Johnson (Lander) – 25.41
- Emma Mitchell (Powell) – 25.45
- Lillyan Hamilton (Lander) – 25.80
1-meter diving
- Zella Maez (Green River) – 349.20
- Tayler Davis (Evanston) – 346.05
- Olivia Maertens (Buffalo) – 33490
- Ava Westfall (Rawlins) – 314.60
- Rachel Johnson (Evanston) – 303.75
100-yard butterfly
- Tavia Arnell (Green River) – 59.14
- Payton Yost (Douglas) – 1:02.06
- Katy Anderson (Lander) – 1:02.86
- Kiyoko Hayano (Powell) – 1:04.44
- Elle Ortner (Cody) – 1:05.09
100-yard freestyle
- Tanith Smith (Green River) – 53.31
- Lara Robertson (Lander) – 54.54
- Kylie Price (Kemmerer) – 56.32
- Josey Johnson (Lander) – 56.85
- Lillyan Hamilton (Lander) – 57.43
500-yard freestyle
- Tara Joyce (Cody) – 5:13.28
- Courtney Clark (Green River) – 5:33.97
- Daegan Reinhardt (Lander) – 5:42.44
- Haley Clevenger (Green River) – 5:42.46
- Kendal Engelker (Douglas) – 5:51.37
200-yard freestyle relay
- Lander (Josey Johnson, Lainy Duncan, Lillyan Hamilton and Lara Robertson) – 1:41.58
- Cody (Elle Ortner, Louella Cornell, Kelsey Pomajzl and Tara Joyce) – 1:42.20
- Kemmerer (Ella Thatcher, Kylee Batista, Kylie Price and Amelia Despain) – 1:44.62
- Powell (Emma Mitchell, POaige Thomas, Kiyoko Hayano and Gabby Patterson) – 1:45.10)
- Green River (Ivory Neher, Hailey Luth, Haley Clevenger and Courtney Clark) – 1:45.24
100-yard backstroke
- Katy Anderson (Lander) 1:01.89
- Devon Martinez (Rawlins) – 1:02.78
- Grace Sapp (Powell) – 1:03.34
- Hailey Richards (Douglas) – 1:05.40
- Patricia Christensen (Powell) – 1:05.43
100-yard breaststroke
- Lainy Duncan (Lander) – 1:08.97
- Brianna Uhrig (Green River) – 1:09.16
- Payton Yost (Douglas) – 1:09.80
- Emma Mitchell (Powell) – 1:11.28
- Emily Anderson (Lander) 1:11.91
400-yard freestyle relay
- Green River (Tanith Smith, Haley Clevenger, Courtney Clark and Tavia Arnell) – 3:40.23
- Cody (Elle Ortner, Summer LaVigne, Kelsey Pomajzl and Tara Joyce) – 3:45.09
- Lander (Josey Johnson, Katy Anderson, Emily Anderson and Kara Robertson) – 3:48.37
- Kemmerer (Ella Thatcher, Tyler Thatcher, Kylie Price and Amelia Despain) – 3:56.41
- Powell (Kiyoko Hayano, Patricia Christensen, Gabby Paterson and Grace Sapp) – 3:58.47