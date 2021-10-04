CHEYENNE – The Green River High School Lady Wolves made another big splash on Friday, Oct. 1, taking first place at the Cheyenne Central Triangular.
The Lady Wolves finished with a score of 123. Cheyenne Central finished with a score of 98 and Evanston High School finished with 49 points.
The relay team of Green River senior Hailey Uhrig, junior Chezni Rubeck, sophomore Brianna Uhrig and freshman Tanith Smith finished second in the 200-yard medley relay.
Sophomore Courtney Clark finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.
T. Smith placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.48.
H. Uhrug finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:11.11.
C. Clark took first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:45.34.
The relay team consisting of C. Clark, C. Rubeck, senior Amaya Spartz and sophomore Ivory Neher finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Freshman Hailey Luth took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:18.83. Her teammate junior Autumn Casey finished third with a time of 1:20.74.
In the 100-yard breast stroke, H. Uhrug placed first with a score of 1:12.25.
Green River took the top two finishes in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of C. Clark, A. Spartz, T. Smith and I. Neher took first with a time of 3:58.09. The team consisting of H. Luth, freshman Haley Clevenger, sophomore Madison Moffat and sophomore Avah Kellhofer finished second with a score of 4:37.57.
On their way back home from Cheyenne, the Lady Wolves stopped by Laramie to compete in the triple duals on Saturday.
Green River placed fourth overall, finishing with a total team score of 59.