GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves opened up 4A Southwest Quadrant play at home with a tightly contested game against the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils on Thursday.
Thanks to some clutch free throws down the stretch, the Lady Wolves managed to escape with a 48-41 victory to begin conference play 1-0 and improve to 7-4 overall.
Green River senior guard Sarah Wilson got the game’s first bucket with 4:52 remaining in the opening period. She cut inside to the paint and received a pass for the left-handed layup.
The Lady Wolves and the Lady Devils ended the first quarter with a 7-7 tie.
The game continued to remain close through the second quarter. With 24 seconds remaining in the first half senior guard Megan Counts knocked down a step back 3-pointer at the top of the key to push the Lady Wolves ahead, 16-14, at halftime.
Overall, Green River head coach Rick Carroll was pleased with the way his team played defense – especially down the stretch in the second half.
“We’ve played good defense all season,” he said. “We were trying to dig all night. We just needed to get more physical.”
The Lady Red Devils went on a run late in the third quarter. After Green River sophomore Jayla Braden knocked down a corner 3-pointer to go up five with 3:40 remaining in the period, Evanston managed to go on a 9-0 run.
The Lady Red Devils had three straight possessions with a basket to give them a 28-27 lead.
Down 31-27, Counts ended Evanston’s run after getting fouled and going one-for-two at the free throw line with 53 seconds remaining.
In the final seconds of the third quarter Green River senior Daryn Macy found Braden near the corner and she was able to bank in a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to tie the game once again, 31-31.
The two teams exchanged baskets throughout the fourth and final quarter.
Evanston junior Emily Sawyer tied the game at 38 with a layup just about midway through the fourth quarter. She finished with 16 points and shot 53% from the field. Carroll said his post players began to play more physical with her in the fourth quarter, which helped guide the Lady Wolves to victory.
“She was just so big. She was moving us down too far. I thought we did a better job digging. I thought our post got a little bit more physical and that was probably the difference right there,” he said.
With about two minutes remaining, Macy helped seal the game for Green River by knocking down a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wolves a 43-39 advantage. Once the home team had that cushion late in the game, Carroll said the team knew exactly what to do.
“We knew when we got to that point that we were going to make them come get us. We feel like we have three people on that weave that can shoot the free throw. Plus, if we need to, we can outlet to Megan and she’s usually pretty deadly. She missed some tonight, but usually we got a pretty good chance at making some free throws,” he said.
As a team, the Lady Wolves went 14-for-24 at the free throw line. Counts went 6-for-9 and led the game in scoring with 17 points. She also had nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals.
“I think she had a really good game. It was kind of quiet because it was just kind of spread over the entire game and she’s guarding some big people. She does a good job,” Carroll said.
Macy finished with 11 points on nearly 43% shooting and also had four steals. Braden shot 50% from the 3-point line and finished with seven points.
As a team the Lady Wolves shot 33% from the field, collected 31 rebounds and stole the ball from their opponent 15 times.
“This was big for us,” said Carroll, pointing out that there may have been some pregame jitters. “You know, you’re real nervous over the course of the week. I think if you watch the start of the game, the girls were pretty nervous because, you know, there were a couple different starters last year.
“I mean, this is their team now and they needed to come in and show us they were ready to be the people to step up.”