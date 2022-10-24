GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves swimming and diving team took first at the Class 3A West Conference Meet over the weekend, totaling 348 team points.
Lander High School took second place with 306 points.
Both Green River and Lander finished in a first-place tie at the state championships in 2021.
Rawlins High School took third; Kemmerer High School took fourth; Lyman High School took fifth; Sublette County took sixth; Evanston High School took seventh.
Lady Wolves had 14 Top 3 finishes in 12 events competed.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the Lady Wolves finished first with a time of 1:55.16 minutes.
Green River had two Top 3 finishes in the 200-yard freestyle. Junior Courtney Clark took first with a time of 2:06.21 minutes, while sophomore Haley Clevenger took third with a time of 2:10.35 minutes.
Freshman Tavia Arnell of Green River took first in the 200-yard IM race with a time of 2:15.52 minutes.
Green River had two Top 3 finishes in the one-meter diving event. Senior Zella Maez took second with a finals score of 338.5, while junior Kaili Wadsworth took third with a score of 328.05.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Arnell took another first-place finish with a time of 1:00.71 minutes, while junior Madison Moffat took third with a time of 1:08.39 minutes.
Sophomore Tanith Smith finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.78 seconds.
Green River’s Clark also took first in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 5:36.70 minutes.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Lady Wolves finished second with a time of 1:48.73 minutes.
Junior Brianna Uhrig placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.23 minutes.
The Lady Wolves also took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:48.69 minutes.
