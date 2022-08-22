Cindy Lane

Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane defeated her opponent Anita Frey in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 16, totaling 4,701 votes.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Cindy Lane collected the most votes in the race for Sweetwater County Clerk against candidate Anita Frey.

Lane, the incumbent in this year’s race, totaled 4,701 votes compared to Frey’s 3,942 votes.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus