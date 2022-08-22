Lane 'humbled' by election process, defeats Frey in primaries By Trina Brittain tbrittain@rocketminer.com Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane defeated her opponent Anita Frey in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 16, totaling 4,701 votes. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Cindy Lane collected the most votes in the race for Sweetwater County Clerk against candidate Anita Frey.Lane, the incumbent in this year’s race, totaled 4,701 votes compared to Frey’s 3,942 votes.“My favorite part of campaigning is meeting new friends and catching up with so many people I haven’t talked to in a while,” Lane said.“The energy that comes along with connecting with friends, neighbors and constituents is what continues to motivate me to represent the residents of Sweetwater County as your county clerk.”Lane said the election process is “humbling.”“The words of encouragement, positive interactions, and support given to me during the election process is humbling and I cannot thank the people of Sweetwater County enough,” she said.“My door is always open and I would love to hear from you. Thank you again for electing me to move forward to the 2022 general election, and I respectfully ask for your vote on November 8th.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.