LARAMIE — A second-half deficit put Rock Springs’ state title defense in jeopardy Friday evening against Jackson Hole, but the Lady Tigers weren’t going to be denied a shot at their second straight Class 4A championship.
After 52 scoreless minutes to start the semifinal match, sophomore Taya McClennen converted a penalty kick to put Jackson Hole ahead by one. It wouldn’t be long, though, before Rock Springs got in on the action at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne.
The senior duo of Emily Taucher and Karli Nelson each scored in a span of less than 10 minutes, and the Lady Tigers held on to win 2-1 to secure their spot in today’s state title game against Thunder Basin. First kick is set for 1 p.m. at Cheyenne East.
“Jackson played very smart,” Rock Springs coach Stephen Pyer said. “They packed the middle. They didn't let my center-mids, where kind of the strength of my team is, they didn't let them really possess the flow of the game through there.
“We had to kind of switch our formation in the second half and we played more of a wing attack. With the girls' tactical knowledge, I could tell them, 'We're doing a new formation and here's how to attack,' and they're able to do it. I would love more possession, but what they did and how they understand it got the win today.”
Rock Springs' first goal came in the 56th minute, as Nelson slipped a pass through a pair of defenders to Taucher, who buried a shot from in front of the net. Taucher played the role of distributor on the next one, setting up Nelson for a contested shot just outside the corner of the box that bent past the goalkeeper and into the goal for the game's deciding score.
The Lady Tigers locked down defensively after taking the lead, preventing several late scoring opportunities by their opponent.
One of Jackson Hole's better chances came in the 68th minute, when they lobbed a pass over the backline for a header that missed high as a result of pressure from senior goalkeeper Yesi Vicencio. Rock Springs proceeded to steal the ball twice from just outside the box, before Vicencio rushed out and forced another miss — all in a two-minute span.
The Lady Broncs failed to put together any more solid scoring threats after that, as the Lady Tigers moved into a prevent defense and cleared away any opportunities before they materialized.
“I have to give credit my stopper, Corallee Weinriech,” Pyer said. “She played a solid game. It's nice having the knowledge on the field that they understand, 'Ok, it's a 2-1 game with six minutes left, we don't press seven-high.' We kind of sit back, clear the ball out and play prevent defense and a high line.
“I dropped Emily Taucher back and we played a double-stopper position, and the girls just played through. I can't stress enough how well tactically they understand the game.”
Today will mark the latest installment in what has recently evolved into one of Wyoming’s top cross-state rivalries.
The Lady Tigers took down Thunder Basin 2-0 last year in their first-ever Class 4A title game appearance. The Lady Bolts have been to the last four championship matches, winning it all in 2019.
Thunder Basin has gotten the best of Rock Springs in the first game of the season each of the past two years, but the Lady Tigers are hopeful they can replicate last spring’s postseason result.
“We played them the first weekend of the season (the last two years), and they've gotten us both years the first game,” Pyer said. “Last year we got them at state, and this year we see them the last game of the season. You can tell they are well-coached, and they have a good youth program and a lot of athletes.
“I like the rivalry. It's a cross-state rivalry where we don't get to play them very often, but it'll be a bloodbath and the girls are going to have to work hard. Thunder Basin is going to come to play hard, but I'm excited. It'll be huge for this town, this group of girls, our community and our youth program.”