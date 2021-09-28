...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Upper Green River Basin, Sweetwater
County and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into central and southern Wyoming today into Tuesday. The
smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Clerk's Office will be offering two chances for late night voter registration for the upcoming special election on Nov. 2.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, voters will have the opportunity to register at the Rock Springs City Hall located at 212 D St., from 5-7 p.m. Voters also have the opportunity for late night registration at the Green River Courthouse, located at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, No. 255 on Wednesday Oct. 6, from 5-7 p.m. Anyone choosing to register at the Green River Courthouse on that day will need to use the west entrance.
A valid ID will be needed at the time of registration. Voter registration ends on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m., unless a voter appears in person at the clerk's office to fill out an absentee ballot.
Voters do have the opportunity to register on Election Day at their polling location. However, it is suggested that registration be completed beforehand in order to help the election process move more quickly.