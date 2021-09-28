Voter registration

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Clerk's Office will be offering two chances for late night voter registration for the upcoming special election on Nov. 2. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, voters will have the opportunity to register at the Rock Springs City Hall located at 212 D St., from 5-7 p.m. Voters also have the opportunity for late night registration at the Green River Courthouse, located at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, No. 255 on Wednesday Oct. 6, from 5-7 p.m. Anyone choosing to register at the Green River Courthouse on that day will need to use the west entrance.

A valid ID will be needed at the time of registration. Voter registration ends on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m., unless a voter appears in person at the clerk's office to fill out an absentee ballot. 

Voters do have the opportunity to register on Election Day at their polling location. However, it is suggested that registration be completed beforehand in order to help the election process move more quickly. 

