ROCK SPRINGS – Don Johnson with “The Lauren Project” stopped by the Rock Springs Fire Department on Friday to award a grant for 50, 10-year battery carbon monoxide detectors.
With a value of well over $1,500, Chief Jim Wamsley stated in a press release that the department was pleased to receive the award and will be partnering with the Lauren Project to provide no cost carbon monoxide detectors to the community.
The Lauren Project came into existence after Lauren’s tragic death on January 5th, 2009, when she was killed by carbon monoxide in her Denver, Colorado, apartment.
Since its inception in 2010, the Lauren Project has been working since it’s very beginning with local fire departments to improve carbon monoxide safety.
For several years they have partnered with the American Red Cross and local fire departments to canvass mostly lower income communities, distributing and installing 1000’s of carbon monoxide Alarms, in northern Colorado.
In 2021, the Rock Springs Fire Department installed over 30 carbon monoxide detectors in the city of Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Fire Department is more than willing to provide people of the community with a no-cost carbon monoxide or smoke detector if they currently do not have working detectors in their home.
The Rock Springs Fire Department will help people select an appropriate location for the smoke or carbon monoxide detector and even install it.
Please call 307-352-1475 to schedule your install today.