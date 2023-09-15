1621944910

CHEYENNE — An inability to clearly defend which schools should be prioritized for state funding has Wyoming lawmakers hesitant to forward the School Facilities Commission’s budget to the chamber floor.

The SFC has two remediation schedules. One is the condition schedule, which lists the physical quality scores of the buildings, and the other is the capacity schedule, which is related to the maximum number of students in a classroom.The condition schedule is reflected by both the facility condition score, which covers the individual components of the facility, and the facility index score, which scores the building as a whole.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus