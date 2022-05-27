GREEN RIVER -- Lincoln Middle School has been recognized as a 2021-22 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is one of just 134 middle schools to be recognized for this honor across the country.
Project Lead the Way is a project-based and hands on stem program.
Kathy Stanton is one PLWT STEM teachers at Lincoln Middle School and has gotten to see the impact the classes have had on the students.
“They use a really specific process with activity project problems. So, it’s scaffolded the whole way through where the students are learning through the different activities for a larger project,” Stanton said. “Through that larger project, they’re getting that problem solving experience to solve a large, real-world problem in the end.”
Stanton said that the school applied to be recognized as a Distinguished School.
“There are certain criteria you have to meet for it. For instance, 50% of our students have to be enrolled in a Project Lead the Way class. Then, they want to see that a percentage of those who are enrolled in one of the classes also be enrolled in another,” Stanton said.
There are nine Gateway middle school level courses and eight of them are taught at Lincoln Middle School. All of the sixth graders take Design and Modeling and Stanton said that it is an introduction to Engineering and Design.
“Through that class, they are doing some engineering and design challenges. They end up creating a little 3x3 wooden puzzle with five different pieces,” Stanton said. “From there, they go into 3D printing and design.”
Stanton said that this semester, the students got the chance to 3D print a keychain.
Additionally, there is a robotics class where the students enrolled got to learn about gear ratio and gear mechanism, apply what they’re learned and then build a racecar.
Students get the chance to build rockets and paper airplanes in the Flight and Space class. Through that class, Stanton said that the students get to see how they can affect the speed and distance of the rockets.
The Medical Detectives class offered gives students the opportunity to learn about diagnosing patients, taking vitals, how the nervous system works and more.
“They dissect brains that have been injected with tumors. So, they get the chance to get in there and see how it works.”
The Magic of Electrons class provides students with the opportunity to learn about circuitry and get to make a nightlight from what they have learned.
The App Creators class has students building an app. Through that process, they get to learn about programming as well.
“They learn how really in-depth and difficult it can be to actually create an app,” Stanton said.
The Computer Science for Innovators and Makers class has students learning how to program a microcontroller.
“They learn about inputs and outputs and have to figure out how to make a security device. They can also do one of three projects which is like a wearable device or a device to help a person or an animal,” Stanton said.
Lincoln Middle School Principal Mikkelsen said that the school did a pilot for the Green Architecture class this year.
“It will be a full-blown class next year. They do a lot of dimensioning and measuring as well as architectural sustainability.”
Stanton added that the STEM classes provide a lot of learning opportunities for the students, such as life skills.
“It’s so important for the students to be exposed to those 21st century skills: problem solving, communicating and collaborating,” Stanton said. “We want them to be exposed to engineering and STEM fields for sure. However, if they don’t like those fields and that’s not what they want to go into, that’s fine.
“They can know that they can solve problems, be creative about it and kind of figure things out.”
Mikkelsen added that having a strong STEM program is also beneficial due to the types of jobs that are in Sweetwater County.
“Exposure to those kinds of jobs is so important. Before they go off to college, they can also be exposed to what engineering is and gives them some insight into what it looks like,” Mikkelsen said.
“What really makes this program work is our staff. We have really good people involved in it and they are passionate about what they are doing. The kids see it, love it, thrive on it and want to be a part of it.”