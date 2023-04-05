ROCK SPRINGS – Since record-breaking snow storms ravaged several areas in Sweetwater County throughout the week, school started two hours later than usual on Wednesday, April 5.
After an hour of extra sleep, junior high students in Joann Steven’s band gathered to prepare for the last concert of the year.
A few measures later, Stevens put her arms down to her sides. The students immediately stopped playing mid-song.
“Do you know why I stopped you?” Stevens asked the class. “These measures are in staccato. Do you know what that means?”
Whispers filled the room.
Stevens confirmed their answers.
“Yes, that means short notes.”
It may be her last year to teach at Rock Springs Junior High, but since her passion for teaching runs deep, Stevens still pushes her students to do their very best.
After teaching about 3,000 band students at Rock Springs Junior High for 22 years, Joann Stevens is finally retiring.
Stevens’ adventures in teaching actually began 34 years ago in New Mexico, where she met her husband, Rudy. He is retiring this year, as well.
Stevens is a 1984 Laramie High School graduate and received her bachelor of arts degree in music by 1989.
She is a certified teacher, specializing in music/early adolescence through young adulthood by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards in 2009.
In 2015, the Wyoming Music Education Association declared Stevens as the 2015 Music Educator of the Year.
She received the Arch Coal Teacher Achievement Award in 2012 and she received a plaque for her 25 years of service by the Wyoming Music Education Association.
Stevens has been a member of the Phi Beta Mu, an international school bandmaster fraternity since 2008. The organization presented her an award for Outstanding Bandmaster in 2014.
“As a senior in All-State band, I’ve always wanted to live in Rock Springs,” said Stevens, who played clarinet since the fifth grade. “My dad’s brother was a band director in Lyman for over 30 years. I thought that was neat.”
She mentioned that not all students are the same and that getting to know them was interesting.
Rock Springs High School freshman Bethany Alvey said that Stevens is a “super fun teacher.”
“She played a lot of learning games with us to help us improve,” Alvey said. “The Rock Springs Junior High band trips were always fun! I’ll always remember them.”
What does an individual who have taught students for three decades do?
“Teaching music is something I’ve done all my life so it’s scary and exciting at the same time,” Stevens admitted. “I wonder what’s going to come next.”
Stevens and her husband plan to spend more time in their cabin in Arlington, she plans to visit with her infant grandson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and they are going to make travel arrangements to Italy.
Stevens is looking forward to her daughter’s college graduation this year. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Alicia, is graduating with a degree in music at University of Wyoming in May.
Noting that her daughter isn’t the only student who have pursued their careers in music, Stevens said it’s “so exciting to see students continue to share their love of music.”
“It’s actually super satisfying to see that,” she added. “I really loved having all three of my kids in band.”
Some teachers opt to keep teaching even after retirement. Stevens plans to work part-time in the music department at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Rock Springs. She would also like to keep assisting with the marching band.
“I can’t get away from music,” she pointed out. “I’ll always play my instrument, too. I love playing my instrument.”
Stevens is part of the local clarinet quartet, The Licorice Sticks.
Stevens said, “I always tell my students that music is something you can enjoy your whole life and keep having fun with it. They can always find a place to play, no matter whatever they’re at in life.”
“Music is an emotion. It’s an outlet,” she described. “Lots of times, band is why kids come to school.
“It really has brought me a lot of joy.”
Rock Springs resident Linda Kulp plays in the quartet with Stevens.
“She has molded these new band students, most of whom have only played one year, into a cohesive, great sounding group,” said Kulp. “Her groups have achieved many high ratings at various festivals.”
Kulp added, “Beginning band students were also under her tutelage for three years before moving to junior high. She has been a valuable musician for the community by continuing the BOCES summer band program, directing the orchestra, performing in musicals, concert band and singing in choirs. She has shared her clarinet playing with several Wyoming All State Bands, touring Europe, and playing with the high school students.”
The official announcement of the next junior high school band director will be made during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting on Tuesday, April 10.
“Joann is leaving a legacy of outstanding bands, thus setting the bar quite high for her successor,” Kulp said.
Brian Redmond, Rock Springs High School band director, has been close friends with Stevens for the past ten years.
“Joann has been an outstanding educator, being the foundation on which the Rock Springs High School band’s success has been built on,” said Redmond. “More than that, she has been my dear friend for many years, always willing to help out - whether working in the snow with the marching band or feeding my crazy dog while I was out of town.”
Redmond added, “She is absolutely one of the finest music educators I’ve had the pleasure to work with and I’m so happy that she will now get to enjoy her retirement.”
Rock Springs resident Janelle Parton also plays in The Licorice Sticks with Stevens.
“The word that comes to mind when I think of Joann is ‘talent,’” said Parton. “I have had the pleasure of performing with Joann in several ensembles. She is certainly a talented musician who has made me a better player.”
Parton added, “But, Joann’s true talent is seen in the classroom. Her ability to instruct students and make them better players is evident, but seeing students become more confident, learning to appreciate different forms of music, developing a love for music which leads them to pursue careers in music is where Joann’s talent becomes magical.
“Our community is better for her sharing her talents with us.”
Weston Lamb Costantino is currently a music teacher at Stagecoach Elementary. Stevens was Costantino’s mentor-teacher when he was student-teaching.
“She is truly one of the most amazing and skilled music teachers I’ve ever been around,” said Costantino. “I have fond memories of her junior high band playing for the All-State Music conference here in Rock Springs when I was a senior in high school.”
Costantino described Stevens’ junior high band as having “a jaw dropping performance that people still talk about today.”
“They were so talented and musical. I loved my time in her classroom as her student-teacher,” he expressed. “I seriously learned from the best. And while I didn’t go on to teach band, which we joke with her about, I learned that teaching music is more than teaching notes and rhythms.
“She taught me that truly connecting with your students is the foundation of success at any level.”
Stevens last day at Rock Springs Junior High is just around the corner.
“I know it’s getting close because while others count days, I count bus trips!” she chuckled. “I’ll miss everyone.”
According to Stevens, people remember band as “the most enjoyable part of school.”
“Band is a place for friendship, comradery and learning new skills,” Stevens pointed out. “It’s a cool, accepting place to be and band students should be proud.”
Stevens recalls playing Kahoot, an interactive trivia game, with the audience while her band provided the music.
“You’ll always have a memory that will stick out from band.”