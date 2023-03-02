Mark Lenhardt

Mark Lenhardt has resigned from his position as head football coach at Rock Springs High School after taking the same position at Riverton High School.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

Lenhardt, who has coached the Tigers the last four seasons and led the program to the state championship game in 2021, broke the news to the media and the community on Thursday, March 4, with a statement:

