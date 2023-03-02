ROCK SPRINGS — Mark Lenhardt has resigned from his position as head football coach at Rock Springs High School after taking the same position at Riverton High School.
Lenhardt, who has coached the Tigers the last four seasons and led the program to the state championship game in 2021, broke the news to the media and the community on Thursday, March 4, with a statement:
I have accepted the position as the new head football coach at Riverton High School. I have loved working with the players and the parents here and you have always been very fair to me and allowed me to coach your kids very hard and to the best of my ability.
I want to thank Tom Jassman for giving me a shot to be a 4A head coach. Tom has been a great athletic director and truly cares about the students at Rock Springs High School. He has not only been a good AD, but he is truly a good man.
I also want to thank the good folks at Sweetwater No. 2 in Green River for giving my wife an opportunity and always being very supportive to her career the last two years.
My coaching staff has been amazing and they have worked so hard to make the kids better players and people. I cannot thank Blaine Christensen, Casey Walker, Cooper Palmer, Sid Chaulk, Levi Stephens, Tony Yerkovich, Jaime Christensen, Mike Swenson, Jami Wiseman and Jeremy Main enough for their service in Tiger Football the past four seasons. There has been great support from the junior high coaching staff and administration and they are in this for the right reasons.
Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank the players for their hard work and dedication to do their very best. We practice long, demand maximum effort and challenge them in many ways which has led to some success over the last four years. The hardest part about moving on is that you feel as though you are letting people down that you greatly care about and for that I am truly sorry. I love these players, parents and coaches which have made my life so fulfilling and hopefully they can take something from our experience together to enhance their lives and future.
This is a good and exciting move for our family as my wife will be able to take on a new adventure in her career as an educational facilitator and we will all be able to work in the same town without the commute. For a large part of Kim’s and my marriage, she has had to move where my opportunities existed and it is time for her career to become more important and watch her chase her career dreams as well. It is also time for my kids to become a bigger priority. The last two years, I caught 15 minutes of one of Brandon’s flag football games and this new opportunity will allow me to see more of him and Bradie participating in their activities which is so important to me as a father. I cannot reiterate how proud I was to be your coach the last four years and wish the Tigers nothing but the best in the future.
Go Tigers!
Lenhardt spent four seasons at Rock Springs after spending eight seasons as the head coach in Torrington. He posted a 22-20 record with the Tigers. His most successful season came in 2021 when he guided the Tigers to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the Class 4A state championship game.