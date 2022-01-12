ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School head coach Mark Lenhardt has been announced by Executive Director Frank Selby as the head coach for the 49th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl that will take place on Saturday, June 11.
“Anytime you are selected by your peers it’s a tremendous honor,” Lenhardt said of his selection. “Coaching in this game to raise money for the Shriner’s Hospital in Salt Lake City is definitely a tremendous privilege. I take it very seriously and I was actually fortunate enough to play in the game while growing up in Rock Springs. It’s meant an awful lot to me, and I’ve been very fortunate enough in my 11-year coaching career to be a part of the game six times.”
Lenhardt has coached in the Shrine Bowl twice as a head coach and four as an assistant coach and he says that he is “very, very lucky” for these selections.
When it came to selecting his staff, Lenhardt admits he made decisions based off needs. He even made himself in charge of the defense in this year’s Shrine Bowl while letting his Tiger assistant coach Blaine Christensen run the special teams.
“Blaine will be running special teams next year for Rock Springs so this will be good practice for him during the Shrine Bowl. My good friend Robb Nicolay who was an assistant coach with me in Torrington will run the offense along with Coach Jay Rhoades from Douglas. So, I tried to pick guys just based off what we needed and those that I have worked with in the past. Coach Brandon Gifford will be on the staff, and he is good friend of mine.”
Lenhardt also added that he doesn’t know Coach Keegan Willford from Encampment High School that well but is intrigued by the opportunity to talk 6-man football with his colleague.
Since the Shrine Bowl allows the head coach to pick one coach from their school staff it was a no brainer for Lenhardt to have Christensen coaching with him on this big day.
“He actually asked about it during the season,” Lenhardt said of Christensen inquiring about a spot on the Shrine Bowl coaching staff. “He told me that if I was selected, he would love to do it and like I said I thought it would be great practice for him running the special teams.”
When quizzed about the potential difficulties of preparing for a game that is five months away, Lenhardt thinks the challenge is actually fun.
“The fact that you are playing for a great cause is always fun,” Lenhardt said with a smile. “It’s fun to get to work with different coaches and to figure out what your players can do in a short amount of time. Most importantly it’s cool to get to work with 36 of the best players from your side of the state because you don’t do that all the time. It’s neat to see how quick they pick stuff up as well. You can get two weeks of stuff in four practices because they are so smart and are generally committed to what they are doing.”
The Shrine Bowl bans the blitz to ensure a more fun and safe experience for the fans and athletes.
Lenhardt is hoping for a win but most importantly wants to raise a lot of money for the Shriner’s Hospital and for kids to have an amazing experience.