SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Commission candidate Lester “Les” Mauch is looking to bring some specific skill sets to the elected position. Mauch is running as a Republican.
“I want to bring common sense solutions, opportunity and stability. I don’t think that’s been done,” Mauch said. “It needs to happen for our citizens and the future generations.”
Mauch has been a resident of Sweetwater County for 50 years of his life.
“I’ve been employed for the city of Rock Springs for the last 23 years as an equipment mechanic. Something a lot of people don’t know is the city of Rock Springs is Union,” Mauch said. “They’re under the United Mine Workers and I am the president of that.”
As president, Mauch said that he works with the city to bring opportunity to the employees.
“One thing that I am very proud of is that I am a Republican. I have been able to bring fiscal responsibility and good common-sense solutions to the table when we do our negotiations,” he said. “When I do negotiations, I think of three things: do not harm our community, don’t harm our employees and do not harm the entity.
“That’s the way that I think about things when I wear the hat of president.”
Additionally, Mauch sits on the health insurance committee through his job with the city.
“We’ve worked hard to bring viable solutions to the health insurance and curtail the rising cost. As a committee, I think all of us would be proud that we’ve had a 0% increase in premiums in two years,” Mauch said. “We’ve done really good work together and I’d like to carry that forward to the seat of county commissioner.”
Mauch said that the lack of diversification of the local economy is what pushed him to make the decision to run for Sweetwater County Commission.
“I’ve lived here 50 years and I’ve heard them talk about it but never work at it. It’s slowly started now but I think that we can do much better. We have an entity called the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and I believe that the board of commissioners should stand strongly with them,” Mauch said.
“That is our vehicle to diversify our economy.”
Mauch said the he believes that he can bring strong communication skills, relationship building, common sense and critical thinking to the Sweetwater County Commission.
If elected, Mauch said that he would like to see more responsible economic diversification for the county.
“That’s always a continuing thing. I don’t want to see it go away. We need to push hard ahead,” Mauch said. “The other issue that’s on my mind is mental health. I think that we need to work harder in that area. We need to really look at whether or not we’re getting our mental health resources to the people that need them. Mental health is very important to me.”
When it comes to the proposed specific purpose tax, Mauch said that he does see the need for it but “now is not the time.”
“When we’ve got a 9% inflation rate, interest rates rising and problems getting goods in, it’s not the best time for it. We don’t need to put more burden on our citizens.”
Mauch said that he wants voters to know that he is very dedicated to the community and would like to see the county grow.
“I do everything I can for the citizens of Sweetwater County. I’m not an elected official. I would not sit above the people of this county. I would be an elected representative. The people sit above me,” Mauch said.
Editor’s Note: The publication of this article is not an endorsement of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Email tjohnson@rocketminer.com for any comments, questions or concerns.