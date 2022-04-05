...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph are
possible.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- The letter of intent addressed to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center to require garbage collectors to offer curbside recycling within the city of Rock Springs was approved by the Rock Springs City Council during the meeting on Tuesday, April 5.
During a special city council meeting held on March 16, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center's board president Devon Brubaker gave a presentation in reference to the recycling services offered in Rock Springs.
A portion of the letter states the following:
"Having devoted a great deal of thought, deliberation and consideration to the matter, the city of Rock Springs would like to inform you of its intent to require garbage collectors to provide curbside recycling services within the city of Rock Springs. To that end, the city of Rock Springs intends to modify its current garbage collection ordinance to provide for and accommodate curbside recycling, and to require collectors to provide the service. At this time, the city intends to allow citizens to participate in the recycling program voluntarily."
The first reading of an ordinance amending Article 4-2 of the ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, "Garbage Collection," and establishing a citywide disposable waste recycling program was also conducted during the meeting.