ROCK SPRINGS -- The approval of a letter of intent addressed to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center to require garbage collectors to offer curbside recycling within the city of Rock Springs is on the agenda for the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.
During a special city council meeting held on March 16, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center's board president Devon Brubaker gave a presentation in reference to the recycling services offered in Rock Springs.
A portion of the letter states the following:
"Having devoted a great deal of thought, deliberation and consideration to the matter, the city of Rock Springs would like to inform you of its intent to require garbage collectors to provide curbside recycling services within the city of Rock Springs. To that end, the city of Rock Springs intends to modify its current garbage collection ordinance to provide for and accommodate curbside recycling, and to require collectors to provide the service. At this time, the city intends to allow citizens to participate in the recycling program voluntarily."
The first reading of an ordinance amending Article 4-2 of the ordinances of the city of Rock Springs, "Garbage Collection," and establishing a citywide disposable waste recycling program will also be covered during the city council meeting.
