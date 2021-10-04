Rep. Burt begins his piece with “For nearly a century, our country and the world have experienced an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity.”
I suppose this statement can make someone feel nostalgic for the good ol’ days, if you're disregarding The Great Depression, World War II, The Holocaust, The Korean Conflict, assassinations of JFK, RFK, Malcolm X, MLK (among others), Viet Nam, Kent State, race riots, the first Iraq war, 9/11, the sub-prime mortgage crisis and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
I did read the balance of the column, and could find nothing that displayed a real understanding of our civilization.
"Through mandates, regulations, bans, prohibitions, and subsidies, societies collective good intentions have paved the road to hell and in some instances reversed the incredible strides we have made in improving quality of life, innovating, and lifting people out of poverty."
Sure. I, too am disappointed that the federal government’s regulations have banned DDT, asbestos and PCB’s. Just think of how wonderful our lives would be if we could only bring back the use of these products of free enterprise! Apologies, I was being sarcastic there. Seriously, my examples show that an “unfettered market” does not necessarily lead to peace and prosperity.
“As long as the Liberty that our neighbors exercise is not directly harming another person, it’s our responsibility, and my responsibility as a representative, to respect those choices.” Along with “I will oppose mandates on health care choices” confuses me a bit.
Is he really saying that Covid19-positive people can exercise their ‘Liberty’ and go to a public gathering mask less? Is Representative Burt opposed to the present vaccine mandates required by public schools? Is indirect harm an issue?
Representative Burt’s office will be up for election November of 2022. There will be better, more educated candidates.
Mike Masterson
500 Hutton Street
Green River
