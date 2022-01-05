ROCK SPRINGS – A former Green River couple is reaching out to Sweetwater County for medical donations.
Brendon Larimore has been battling Gastroparesis since 2006. He was able to manage the disease until it got worse two months ago.
Gastroparesis is a crippling illness that affects the natural movement of the muscles in his stomach. His muscles are so weak that food is unable to pass through his digestive tract. Since he is not receiving enough nutrients, he is beyond malnourished. He weighs only 90 pounds at the age of 32.
There are fewer than 200,000 cases of gastroparesis in America. There is no cure for this chronic disease and it can be deadly.
Currently, Larimore needs a gastric (or stomach) pacemaker. It could help regulate his digestive system and possibly save his life but the device costs $30,000.
Even though it has been difficult to watch his health deteriorate, Larimore’s wife Heather is still trying to stay strong.
According to Heather, a nurse comes twice weekly to draw blood and change the Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) catheter dressing. This procedure sends nutrients from the arm to the heart and goes into his bloodstream.
Since the couple lives in Utah and has no family living nearby, Heather takes care of him full-time.
Luckily, she works from home as an Instructional Designer for Western Governors University.
“It makes it fairly easy to be there for him when he needs me but I’ve had to eat through about 155 hours of paid time off just the last two months between his eight-day hospital stay, about three to four ER visits and numerous doctor appointments as I have to take him to and from those.”
She said that currently, his Gastroparesis has been the worst it has ever been.
“Up until this point he had it fairly under control himself with medication, an extremely limited diet and pressure point therapy but we still don’t know what made it so much worse,” she explained. “A normal ‘gastroparesis day’ is made up of just small meals and snacks as well as small drinks of water throughout the day to try to keep the pain and nausea at a five out of ten or lower.”
She added, “This also includes very limited movement or exercise or anything else that might kick up or irritate both problems.”
Brendon also has small fiber neuropathy and frequent migraines.
“Trying to keep all of them under control is quite a hassle, especially since his stomach doesn’t tolerate medication well,” she said. “And now with whatever is going on now, he is constantly at a nine out of ten with both nausea and pain and can’t drink or eat anything.
“Nausea makes it come right back up so that’s why he’s on the TPN but even on that, he’s having bad nausea so we are trying to figure out the root cause of everything.”
It’s very emotionally, physically, and mentally taxing for Heather to see him go through so much agony. She noted that he is very depressed as well.
“He’s already survived quite a bit longer than doctors originally gave him when he first got the disease as a teenager and I don’t think either of us expected it to get this bad until he was possibly over 50 or 60 years old,” she shared. “He’s gone downhill so fast. To see it already mutating into worse stages is completely heartbreaking.
Brendon has made a big impact on Heather’s life. They always knew they were destined for each other.
“I love our life together,” she expressed. “He is such an amazing person who should have so many years ahead of him.
“He is truly an amazing and caring person with tremendous artistic talent and he makes my life so bright and happy.”
His pain has truly affected Heather and has taught her about the fragility of life.
“It’s just so painful to see this wonderful young man suffering so deeply,” she shared. “It’s taken quite a toll on both of us mentally and physically but we just are trying to stay as positive as we can.
“All the help and donations we have received so far have been very humbling and boosted our positive outlook on finding a solution to what he’s going through.”
According to the Go Fund Me post which was updated on Dec. 29, 2021, $16,815 has been raised.
“It’s very hard seeing him go through this and see him struggle to do even simple things he didn’t used to struggle with,” Heather mentioned. “I worry all the time.
“The heartache zaps my energy.”
She prays that he could have relief daily.
“I just try to stay as positive and strong as I can so that I can keep him positive and strong too.”
Heather does the little things like taking their dog, Bryar for walks and meditates whenever she can, typically when he is able to nap. She also has errands she needs to run like picking up medication for him or getting groceries.
“It’s been really hard on all of us and it’s especially hard to stay strong for him,” she expressed. “There are days he is extremely depressed and just wants to cry all day.
“Some days I cry and I get so frustrated with his illness but I do my best to just hold him, massage him and hug him until he’s feeling a bit better.”
Luckily, Brendon and Heather have a great support system with their parents. Their mothers have traveled to Utah for a weekend or two to assist with housework and care for him while she takes a much-needed nap which she says “has been very helpful.”
“It’s hard for everyone to see him go from being mostly independent who cooked meals and cleaned the house to struggle to do even the simple things like go to the bathroom himself or move ten feet.”
Brendon was a Community Fine Arts Center board member and worked for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
It was a hard decision for him to make but he had finally decided to go on disability four years ago. His doctors recommended he should have done it 15 years ago, but he had always fought his way through the disease.
“He didn’t want to let it stop him.”
“Now it seems the disease is currently winning,” she shared. “It’s very disheartening and we are all just trying our best to be there for him and help him through this while pushing our sadness to the background so that he doesn’t have to see us struggle to see him this way.”
At first, their insurance covered most everything, according to Heather, until his illness got worse.
“For them to start denying things like the pacemaker, MRIs and, other important tests and medical needs constantly now when he needs them most has been so frustrating and disheartening,” she said. “To them, he is just a number and they don’t care what he needs to live.”
According to their insurance representatives, the pacemaker was denied coverage because they believe the device or procedure is considered experimental or unproven even though the FDA approved it. It has even passed clinical trials.
“I feel that his health is most important especially when it comes to keeping him alive, so either insurance is paying for it or we are just going to have to go into medical debt because his life is worth the risk,” Heather pointed out. “The risk with the pacemaker interfering with the heart is very minimal but it is there.
“The doctors have said it has far more benefits than it does risks and the risks are low.”
The doctors have stated it’s urgent but the COVID pandemic has made it very difficult to get in for the tests and procedures that lead up to it.
“The process has been going at a snail's pace,” she said. “The TPN is only a temporary source of hydration and nutrition for three months.”
“I’d say if he hasn’t gotten the pacemaker by then and can no longer have the TPN, he won’t last longer than a few days or weeks.”
For those interested in making a donation, go to https://gofundme./9bc87a6d