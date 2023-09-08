Life Skills gang

The helpers from Life Skills Wyoming are Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for August. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Like Skills Wyoming as their Volunteers of the Month for August.

Over the years, they have been a tremendous force in volunteering for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. During the months of July and August, their staff and clients have facilitated the placement and pickup of 2 dozen signs every week for the Main Street Market at 8 different locations around town.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus