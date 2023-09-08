ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Like Skills Wyoming as their Volunteers of the Month for August.
Over the years, they have been a tremendous force in volunteering for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. During the months of July and August, their staff and clients have facilitated the placement and pickup of 2 dozen signs every week for the Main Street Market at 8 different locations around town.
According to their website, Life Skills Wyoming was founded in 1998. They provide support and services to numerous children and adults with disabilities on an annual basis, and they are one of Sweetwater County’s few providers tailored primarily for those residing in independent living situations, and residential home placements further promoting independence and providing maximum community inclusion. Life Skills is known for its hands on approach to tackling difficult situations and creating opportunities in the community for job placement, advocacy, and coordination of services between agencies.
Office Manager Rebecca James remarked, “Life Skills LOVES being able to give back to a community that has given so much to us! We also love having the opportunity to provide our participants with a variety of new experiences, getting out and volunteering has given us all a chance to meet new people and work on our networking and communication skills!”
For more information on Life Skills Wyoming and their services, visit [www.lifeskillswyo.com].
If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to kenneth_mccormack@rswy.net or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing
list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com
