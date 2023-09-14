ROCK SPRINGS – Inside Connection, a local faith-driven pregnancy resource center, is hosting their 11th annual fundraising gala on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Sweetwater Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6:30 and ending at 8:30.
According to Kimi Seymour, executive director, this year’s theme is “Life Wins,” following the scripture, Luke 21:19, which states, “By standing firm, you will gain life.”
The featured speaker will be Seth Gruber, founder, president and renowned speaker for The White Rose Resistance, a non-profit organization whose mission is to be a voice for unborn children.
Since Gruber is the son of a pregnancy resource center director, he was raised in the pro-life movement. He has been speaking publicly about saving unborn children since the age of 19.
During the gala, a client will be sharing her experience with Inside Connection.
“We’re excited that everything has come full circle,” said Seymour, noting that their goal is to reach $140,000 to pay for medical supplies, staff, ultrasounds and other needs for the center.
There is no cost to attend the event and dinner is included, which will be provided by WyoWifey, a local caterer. There are a few seats available, Seymour mentioned.
Dayna Yeager, client services director for Inside Connection, and her husband, Colton, will be the musical entertainers.
Regarding Inside Connection’s mission, Seymour said that they “serve women, men and children who are facing an unplanned pregnancy or abortion related concerns” by offering practical, emotional and spiritual support.
Pregnancy testing may be included as well as limited OB ultrasounds, abortion pill rescue and information about abortion procedures and risks.
“We let them know that an abortion can have an emotional impact on them. No matter what they choose, though, we’re here to help them through it,” Seymour said, noting that Inside Connection provides post abortion support, but they do not provide abortions, nor will they make referrals to abortion providers.
They also offer parenting classes, which Seymour reported, are full at this time.
Clients could have access to their boutique, which offers a variety of clothing for children, diapers, bottles, formula and other necessities.
Inside Connection offers a “Beyond the Birth” program that provides support for mothers for up to a year after their child is born. Sometimes, parents who have had unexpectedly difficult or challenging birth-related experiences need that extra support.
“We don’t just call them to congratulate them on their birth and send them on their way; we offer them continuous support,” Seymour pointed out.
Representatives for Inside Connection can make referrals or work in conjunction with other agencies within the community such as the YWCA for childcare, LIEAP (low-income energy assistance program) and other services, to address specific needs.
“So many women have come in, thinking they don’t have options, but they do,” Seymour expressed. “We’ll say, ‘Ok, let’s see how we can help you with the childcare while you go to school.’ There are options.”
Donors can contribute to the gala without attending by going to their social media pages or website at insideconnections.org.
“We have a lot of generous people in Sweetwater County,” she shared. “When anybody needs help here, they step up; it’s amazing. Even our clients are impressed that we’re completely donor-funded and that’s because of the people in our community.”
For more information about the annual gala, call 307-362-5277.
