Inside Connection, a pregnancy resource center in Rock Springs, will host their 11th annual fundraising gala at the Sweetwater Events Center on Thursday, Sept. 21. 

ROCK SPRINGS – Inside Connection, a local faith-driven pregnancy resource center, is hosting their 11th annual fundraising gala on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Sweetwater Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6:30 and ending at 8:30. 

According to Kimi Seymour, executive director, this year’s theme is “Life Wins,” following the scripture, Luke 21:19, which states, “By standing firm, you will gain life.”

