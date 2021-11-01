Most of us are creatures of habits.
We like many things done a certain way. We have certain places for certain belongings. We fold our towels in certain ways. We drive to and from work the same way and detours can be annoying and upsetting.
In school, students tend to sit in the same spots in classrooms even though the seats, (in college at least), don’t have their names on them.
Athletes have game-day rituals. We like certain food and product brands, we have our favorite television shows. We drink the same coffees, or other favorite beverages. We like comfort and routine. I guarantee you that many of us pretty much “KNOW” what we are going to order at our favorite restaurant before we get there despite looking at the menu.
I’m usually going to get a salad of some sort. Ninety percent of the time my mom will order French dip and my dad will order chicken fried steak. Gracie wants grilled cheese or chicken nuggets. With my older three children, if I headed to takeout and they haven’t told me their orders, I can tell you what I could get for them and they would be happy…a number 3, a certain kind of pizza or a certain drink.
Recently, I have started a new thing when ordering a coffee or drink. I will simply say to the worker, “Make me something you haven’t made in a while, or something cool you think I might like.” So far, it’s working out pretty well…trying something new.
When we are asked to try something new, SOMETIMES we make excuses like, “I’m too old”, “I don’t have time”, “I’ve always done it that way.” Maybe we are afraid of failing.
We need to remember that we don’t always get things right the first time. That’s why we practice. That’s why we have erasers. That’s what we do-we make mistakes. And if we never try, we will never know, will we? Try looking at mistakes like a bunch of grapes. If you grab one and it’s shriveled up you tossed it away and just grab another. That’s how we should approach life. Sometimes it’s good. Sometimes we need to “throw it away”-like learning from a mistake but not holding on to it. Being afraid to make mistakes shouldn’t stop us from doing things, or trying NEW things.
Think about the last time you did something new and how you felt? Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Try something new. It doesn’t have to be something earth-shattering or life-changing. It can be something simple or small, that no one else might even notice. Complacency is safe but yuk!
I am in my 50’s and I work out as much as I can. I must admit that I like the same workout routines. Recently however, I got a hoverboard. At first, I was sure I was going to fall and never get the hang of it. Then I realized I was comparing myself to a mental image of how I have seen others riding their hoverboards and I didn’t want to look foolish. However, when I stopped comparing myself to a preconceived outcome, I did pretty well. I’m still working on honing my skills, but I can proudly say I’m getting better and better, and I’ve only (almost) fallen once.
I went to the bank recently and I had my two youngest daughters with me. We picked out our DUMDUM suckers. I picked out the mystery flavor. Gracie asked me why they didn’t choose a SPECIFIC or favorite flavor and I told her it’s because a little mystery is exciting! And then of course, the “mom” in me had to add, “AND you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.” Now, when we look for suckers in our bowl at home, they sometimes look for the mystery ones as well – or at the very least, they have started trying a new flavor instead of the same ole same ole. Isaac Asimov said, “It is change, continuing change, that is the dominant factor in society today.
No sensible decision can be made any longer, without considering not only the world as it is but the world as it will be.” In a time where we are living in, around and thru COVID, I say we STILL have to strive for new experiences, big and small. I encourage you to try something new!
Lu Sweet is the athletic director at Western Wyoming Community College. She can be reached at lsweet@westernwyoming.edu.