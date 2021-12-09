ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the top three winners for the annual lighted holiday parade on Monday.
Taking third place is Intermountain West Power Sports, an ATV dealer in Sweetwater County.
According to general manager Amie Isome, it was their second year in participating in the parade.
“We had to do it again since we enjoyed it so much last year,” she expressed. “The kids smiling as we drove by during the parade was just the best!”
Isome mentioned that the Old-Fashioned Christmas theme was easy to work with however, the biggest challenge was completing the nostalgic float with the giant snowman in one day.
“But with team work, we did it,” she said. “Mike and Kat Tipton designed the float and we appreciate their help so much.”
She added, “We plan on being in the lighted parade next year.”
Local car dealership Whisler Chevrolet won second place with their extravagant float. This is their fifth lighted holiday parade entry.
Facility Manager Reef Rolich said, “We enjoy being part of our community. The Christmas parade is different from the everyday automobile sales and service we do.
“Being a part of the parade is a fun way for our staff to show some of their creativity and inspiration.”
Rolich believes “it’s good to have the public involved in the voting process.”
“Like all voting, it provides an avenue for your opinion to count,” he mentioned.
Their design was a reflection of the family sitting in front of a fireplace around the Christmas tree on Christmas morning. The grandparents sat in their rocking chairs as they watched the family open the gifts.
“At first, it was a challenge coming up with a design that would reflect this year’s parade theme,” Rolich admitted. “But we did it!”
Rolich was impressed with the other floats.
“We have a lot of talent in our little town,” he pointed out.
The crew from Whisler Chevrolet enjoyed hearing the crowd as they drove through the parade route.
“It was exciting to hear all the wonderful comments and seeing their big smiles,” he shared “Building a float for the lighted parade is a way for us to bring a little joy and happiness to our great community.”
The Rock Springs Christian Church won Favorite Float.
Geannie Berg said, “We were really amazed we won! We kept it simple but made sure the message was loud and clear - Jesus is the greatest gift.”
According to Berg, the biggest challenge was when they had to go under the M Street underpass before traveling onto North Front Street.
“We were worried that we weren’t going to have enough clearance,” she chuckled. “We needed enough space for our cross.
“We prayed that we would have enough room!”
They also wanted to pass candy out to as many spectators as possible but they were cruising faster than they could walk.
“It was a little tough to catch up, even at two miles an hour!”
Berg and her team agree that it was a joyous time.
“We had so much fun,” she said. “I think I’ve seen the most people at this parade than any of the others we’ve attended.
“It was an outstanding turnout.”
The participants who placed in the top three appreciate the community for voting.
“We are really proud of the winners,” said JT Larson, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce business agent said. “Their hard work and determination really shined during the parade.”