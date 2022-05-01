ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s Welding program hosted their annual Percy Hadley High School Welding Competition on Friday, April 29.
Eight high schools competed in this year’s event including Rock Springs, Green River, Big Piney, Saratoga, Rawlins, Evanston, Farson and Star Valley.
The following are the placements of the competition:
- First place: Branson Barton (Green River High School)
- Second place: Talen Gritchfield (Evanston High School)
- Third place: Brady (Evanston High School)
- Fourth place: Kai Mckeever (Rock Springs High School)
- Fifth place: Branden Langdon (Rawlins High School)
- Sixth place: Cesar Magana (Green River High School)
- Seventh place: John Oliver (Evanston High School)
- Eighth place: Dustin Martin (Big Piney High School)
- Ninth place: Jeffery Ice (Rawlins High School)
- Tenth place: Marissa Suhr (Rock Springs High School)
- Eleventh place: Joseph Jantz (Rock Springs High School)
- Twelfth place: Jd Taylor (Big Piney High School)
- Thirteenth place: Jafet Bravo
- Fourteenth place: Ridge Hester (Green River High School)
- Fifteenth place: Andrew Winters (Green River High School)
Students competed by demonstrating their skills in oxy fuel cutting and shielded metal arc welding by building a small project. Students also completed a 100-question written exam as part of the eligibility process for scholarships.
Three of the students at the competition received scholarships to Western:
- Branson Barton (Green River High School) received a $1,250 scholarship
- Kai McKeever (Rock Springs High School) received a $1,000 scholarship
- Branden Langden (Rawlins High School) received a $500 scholarship
RSHS welding instructor Greg Buel has 130 students in his classes. Out of those 130, three were chosen to participate in this year’s competition:
- Kai McKeever
- Marissa Suhr
- Joseph Jantz
“I’m really proud of them,” Buel expressed. “They’ve worked hard and earned it.”
He added, “They’re so motivated.”
He explained that welding leads to other opportunities such as mechanics, maintenance and in other areas.
“It’s needed for different professions – you'd be surprised.”
McKeever has been a welding student since he was a freshman.
“Since then, I’ve learned a lot of new skills,” McKeever shared. “This competition is so enjoyable and it’s a great learning experience.”
Suhr, who is also an RSHS junior, agrees.
“I think it’s fun, in fact, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” she revealed. “When I was little, my grandfather was a welder so here I am keeping it in the family.
“Don’t let anyone tell you what you should do or what you’re good at. Don’t be intimidated.”
According to RSHS senior Joseph Jantz, his parents were terrified when he expressed interest in taking shop classes such as woodshop and welding.
“I will be the first to have a blue-collar job,” said Jantz. “The teachers I’ve had, including Greg, really inspired me to keep going.”
According to Buel, more and more students are going into vocational education than engineering. He also pointed out that it’s essential for students to take classes that will help them toward their profession.
“We’re not only raising kids to do these projects at home but they’re learning how to do it in school.”
Cesar Magana and Ridge Hester are both seniors from Green River High School that competed in the welding competition. This is the first year that Magana and Hester have competed in the welding competition hosted by Western.
Magana, who came in sixth place, said that anyone wanting to get into welding should go ahead and start the process.
“Start as soon as possible and just stay in the shop,” Magana said. “Don’t get distracted with anything else and get as much welding time in as you can.”
Hester said that he really enjoyed getting to compete.
“I think it went well. You can always do something better but overall, I think it turned out good,” Hester said. “The written part of the test was testing us on basic knowledge like cutting terms and other things like that.”
Rosie Gotfredson is one of the GRHS welding instructors and is also an instructor at Western.
“I did a lot of study guides with my students to help them prepare for the written test. We also focused a lot on bevels,” Gotfredson said. “We also did a lot of fillet welds.”
Gotfredson said that all four of the students that she brought to the competition want to pursue welding once they graduate from high school.
According to Western Wyoming Community College welding instructor Jake Manniko, the annual competition gives him and the students an “opportunity to showcase the program.”
“Keeping interest peaked in blue-collar trades is the goal,” said Manniko. “This program isn’t going anywhere.
“We have about 150 students enrolled in it every year.”
Rick Paravicini is also a welding instructor at Western and helps put the competition together.
“This year, we kind of made it tough for the kids. It’s been the same for so long so we decided to change it up a bit,” Paravicini said. “We made it tough but these kids really came through.”
Every year, experienced welders are invited to speak to the students during the competition.
“The kids get the opportunity to ask them why their trucks are designed the way they are,” Manniko explained. “For the Show and Shine awards, there are three different kinds of welding trucks – a slick rig, your people’s choice and work force rig.”
He added, “It’s about building this welding community and growing it. A lot of them are getting older and now is the right time to be looking into some great income in town.”
Gottfredson and the Green River High School welding students designed the Show and Shine Awards for winners from industrial businesses in the region.
There were also local vendors set up at the competition including: Carls BBQ, Kettlemen Corn, Chill out Ice Cream, Lincoln Electric and Praxair.
Industry Donors includes:
- Simplot
- Genesis
- Tata
- Rocky Mountain Air Solutions
- Praxair
- The Allen’s Company
- Wire Brothers Roustabout Service
- Jim Bridger Power Plant
- Western Wyoming Community College
- Lincoln Electric
“Without the sponsors, this event wouldn’t happen,” said Buel. “We appreciate them.”