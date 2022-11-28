...Snow and Wind Today and Tonight...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
with the higher accumulations near Wamsutter and areas south of
Interstate 80. West to northwest winds, with gusts of 25 to 35
mph, will also occur.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should watch for slick and snow
covered roads. Blowing snow is likely at times today, leading to
lowered visibility.
Kemmerer resident Cheri Lynn Marler has been arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year old child after Thanksgiving.
KEMMERER – According to a press release written by Michael Kahre, chief of police, at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Friday, November 25, officers with the Kemmerer Police Department responded to a residence in Kemmerer for a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old female child. Upon arrival to the residence, Sgt. Jacob Walker located the child, unresponsive, laying on the couch in the living room.
Injuries to the child did not appear to be consistent with the story that was told to officers on scene which prompted a criminal investigation. EMS crews arrived on scene and took over life saving measures that had been started by Sgt. Walker. She was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Center for treatment and later airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Utah.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the child died from her injuries. As a result of this and the investigation that occurred after the initial call, 51-year-old Kemmerer resident Cheri Lynn Marler was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated child abuse.
This is still an active and ongoing investigation. The Kemmerer Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this case: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County attorney's office, the Diamondville Police Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Lincoln EMS and Medical Center and the staff from Primary Children's Hospital in Utah.
This is an active investigation. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty.