Kemmerer resident Cheri Lynn Marler has been arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year old child after Thanksgiving. 

KEMMERER – According to a press release written by Michael Kahre, chief of police, at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Friday, November 25, officers with the Kemmerer Police Department responded to a residence in Kemmerer for a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old female child. Upon arrival to the residence, Sgt. Jacob Walker located the child, unresponsive, laying on the couch in the living room.

Injuries to the child did not appear to be consistent with the story that was told to officers on scene which prompted a criminal investigation. EMS crews arrived on scene and took over life saving measures that had been started by Sgt. Walker. She was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Center for treatment and later airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Utah.

