ROCK SPRINGS – Residents and former students watched as a construction crew began demolishing a 72-year-old educational facility on Edgar Street in Rock Springs on Tuesday, June 28.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 trustees voted to tear down Lincoln Elementary School in June 2019.
Lincoln Elementary was built in 1950 with additions put on in 1953, 1962 and 1991. The 44,425 square-foot building sat on about 5 acres of land off Edgar Street. The district voted to close the school after the 2016-17 school year due to a $6 million-plus deficit following state legislative cuts.
During a public hearing three years ago, retired Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer David Fedrizzi suggested using the former elementary school to address overcrowding issues at Rock Springs High School. However, Selleroli said the costs to work on the building were too much and that it would not have been a wise use of district money.
The building had several problems including a gym with water issues, a ceiling that is too low to meet current codes, having only one Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entrance that has no access to the lower level, no elevator, no wheelchair accommodations and restrooms were not compliant, according to the district.
Deferred maintenance costs were estimated at about $2.29 million. That money would have gone toward illumination and lighting, indoor air quality and technology readiness. The building, however, did not address facility condition needs index codes, such as fire code systems and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The cost to replace all the necessary components would have been $6.64 million, and the amount needed for a new building would be around $16.6 million, according to SCSD No. 1.
The district said it intends to keep the property and may use it as a field house for student activities. The next step involves looking at property options.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo believes the board made the right decision.
“Although I clearly understand the reasoning behind the need for removing antiquated buildings that don't meet the needs of today's building requirements, it is always sad to see these buildings removed as they have been a part of our community and our lives for many years,” said Kaumo. “My children attended school at Lincoln School and I coached basketball in the gymnasium in this building. Many parent-teacher meetings were attended by my family and many events throughout the years.”
“That being said, it's always good to be moving forward and I am confident School District #1 will make wise decisions for this property which will benefit the entire community,” he added. “With the many safety-related concerns in these older buildings, such as asbestos, there comes a time when they have to be removed and/or replaced with buildings equipped with modern technology and recreational opportunities to meet the current needs.”
According to Kaumo, Capital School Facilities funding doesn't allow for upgrades of older and outdated buildings.
“To upgrade these older buildings with the modern infrastructure needed, such as fiber, smartboards, security systems, fire systems, etc., the cost would be extensive and we'd still be left with an older building with many problems,” he pointed out. “It's simply more economical to remove and replace these facilities when possible.
“I am a lover of historical buildings and especially those in our city,” he expressed. “That being said, when it comes to school buildings in which our children, teachers, staff and parents spend many hours, the school district has an obligation to ensure that these facilities have what is needed to teach our children and that the facilities are safe.”
Rock Springs resident Connie Lucas attended the school from 1961 to 1966. She recalls her kindergarten class forming a kazoo band, riding the merry-go-round, using the 10-foot slide with others, and socializing on the monkey bars and teeter-totters. She also made friends playing hop-scotch.
Dubois resident Jessica Potts grew up on H Street, across from Lincoln Elementary.
“I had the opportunity to walk to school every day,” said Potts. “I remember one time, when I was in kindergarten, one of my classmates' parents asked me if I would like a ride home.”
Even though she lived so close to the school, she accepted the ride anyway.
“The teachers I had were amazing and I made many good friends,” she shared. “I even remember Mrs. Brown, the lunch lady. I want to say that she was everyone's favorite person.”
Rock Springs resident Pat Clingan has been living across from the school for 27 years.
“It’s going to be strange not to see that school over there anymore,” said Clingan. “My grandkids were students there. It was a good school. I didn’t even know there were problems with it.”
Rock Springs resident Rachel Nay recalls the summer programs the school offered and enjoyed them as well as the medieval festivals and carnivals.
“I also remember going to my sisters’ choir and band concerts,” said Nay.
Rock Springs resident Pete Candelaria attended Yellowstone Elementary before transferring to Lincoln.
“I was very nervous and scared,” Candelaria revealed. “My first true friend at Lincoln was Natalie Moore Talley. We met in P.E. class. We are still friends.”
Candelaria recalled being in a play when Wyoming celebrated its 100th year of statehood.
“That was so much fun,” he recalled. “Wyoming turned 100 at the time so it was exciting.
“I also had an awesome music teacher.”
He added, “There was an addition to the building in 1990 when I was in 6th grade. They made so much noise and dirt. Now I'm going to miss that place. I met awesome friends there and I still talk to them.”
Rock Springs resident Chris Jacobson was the vocal music instructor at the school. Arlen Ruff was the principal when Jacobson was hired in 1982.
“Oh, what I would have given to walk those hallways one last time before they boarded it all up!” Jacobson exclaimed.
At the time, she shared the huge music room with the band. The vocalists would gather at one end and the band at the other.
“They had a curtain you could pull to separate the room,” she laughed. “Of course, we were never there at the same time.”
Ron Elkin was the last principal she worked with.
“What a treat and a pleasure to work with all of the staff at Lincoln,” she expressed. “We felt like one big family and everyone was always willing to help one another. Many friendships were formed. I really enjoyed the students and sharing my love of music with them.”
“There are so many fond memories that I will keep very close to my heart! I have always told my students: ‘Once you are my student, always my student.’”
To this day, Jacobson keeps in contact with many of her former students and keeps up with their lives. Her two sons also attended Lincoln school.
“Lots of life happened in that building!”