...Some Snow Tonight and Friday Morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Snow will begin after 6 PM tonight and continue into
Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be hazardous, particularly for
the Friday morning commute. Roads may become slick and snow
covered. This includes Interstate 80.
Lindsey Travis is the new Library Director for Sweetwater County libraries.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Lindsey Travis has been appointed as the new Library Director for the Sweetwater County Library System. She began her new duties on Jan. 1.
Travis replaces Jason Grubb, who served as director for eight years. Grubb left his position at the library in November.
“We’re extremely happy to have Lindsey Travis continue her good work for the Sweetwater County Library,” said Library Board Treasurer Chris Propst. “Her obvious love for the library made her stand out in a competitive search for candidates, along with her writing, leadership and organizational abilities.”
Travis has worked for the library system since 2014, first serving as the Public Relations Specialist, then as a Library Manager and most recently as Assistant Library Director. She has a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from San Jose State University, and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications and Political Science from Illinois State University.
Prior to working at the library, Travis had a career in journalism. She was a News Editor at the Salt Lake Tribune and worked at a few newspapers in Illinois. She also worked at NOWCAP Services in Rock Springs coordinating a program that provided students with disabilities with information about work in the community.
“I love the Sweetwater County Library System and I’m truly honored to serve as the library’s director,” Travis said. “Our libraries are a valuable service to our community. As director, I plan to focus on outreach, innovation and fulfilling the library’s mission of improving the quality of life in our communities.”
Along with working at the library, Travis is active in the Sweetwater County. She is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the YWCA of Sweetwater County and has previously served on the Green River Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the City Tree Board.
Travis lives in Green River with her husband, Scott, and their children, both of whom are attending college.
The Sweetwater County Library System is made up of the Sweetwater County Library in Green River; the White Mountain Library, Rock Springs Library, and Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs; and rural library branches in Granger, Reliance, Superior, Farson, Wamsutter and Bairoil.