ROCK SPRINGS — A restaurant liquor license request from Encore Cinemas, Inc., the trade name of the business being Star Stadium Theatres, was approved at the Rock springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
In order to answer questions pertaining to the restaurant liquor license request, the general manager of Star Stadium Theatres Jonathon Crawford was present throughout the public hearing part of the council meeting.
Councilor Rob Zotti asked Crawford to expand on the aspects of the limits of the drink service and what types of drinks they will be offering.
“We’re going to keep it very simple. We are going to have prepackaged drinks, six to eight options being beer and boxed wine,” Crawford said. “We’re working on those options currently with local distributors and state.”
Crawford said that there will be TIPS-trained employees on staff and the staff members will be of an appropriate age.
TIPS, Training for Intervention Procedures, is the “global leader in education and training for the responsible service, sale and consumption of alcohol” according to www.gettips.com.
“We’ve designated specific locations with cameras and locked coolers. We’re also working on acquiring technology that will scan driver’s licenses, passports and veteran I.D.s,” Crawford said. “It will work with our software where once it is scanned, it will tell us if it is age appropriate.
“It will also record the transaction and keep that in a database for us.”
When it comes to the drink limit, Crawford said that they are planning on having a limit of two drinks per visit and per I.D.
Zotti also brought up the question of privacy concerning the data that will be stored by the theater.
“I’m not sure on the length of time on the storage but I believe that it is a private database local to the theatre. It’s not being sent to the Cloud or anything,” Crawford said. “It would just calculate how many times the person had visited.”
Councilor Tim Robinson brought up the question of the security measures that the theater will have in place to ensure that adults over the age of 21 will not be able to give the alcohol purchased to teenagers.
According to Crawford, there will be an increase in camera coverage as well as having managers periodically walk through the auditoriums “to keep an eye on it.”
If there are problems pop up with the theater selling alcohol, councilor Keaton West said that like the other licenses, it will be renewed annually.