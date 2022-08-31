LITTLE AMERICA – A traveler’s retreat, tucked away off of I-80 in southwest Wyoming, has been accommodating millions of visitors since 1952.
Representatives from Little America hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to celebrate the opening of its new RV Park, located off I-80 near Green River and Rock Springs.
Tony O’Brien, Little America’s Wyoming area manager traveled from Cheyenne to kick off the celebration with Spencer Riggs, Little America Wyoming’s general manager, among others including the Mayor of Green River, Pete Rust, Green River Chamber of Commerce and Jenissa Meridith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism to formally open the park.
“We’re very excited to add another amenity to Sweetwater County and provide something else people can do as a destination in Little America,” said Tony O’Brien, area manager for Little America Hotel and Resorts.
The RV Park in Little America has 42 spacious sites. Each RV site has a picnic table. The premiere back-in RV spaces have private fire pits with an extended seating area. A new basketball court is on-site as well. Next to the basketball court is a sandbox for children, an area for cornhole and a community fire-pit.
About a dozen unused hotel rooms have been converted to changing/shower rooms, which are open 24 hours a day.
Riggs was “very instrumental in adding the amenities,” according to O’Brien.
Riggs has been with Little America for 15 years.
“Every year, we discussed having an RV park and every year, it was pushed back but in the past year, we got serious about it and now it’s here,” said Riggs.
“We have so many high-end facilities in the same place, making this an ideal getaway,” O’Brien pointed out. “We’re not stopping yet. We’re going to keep upgrading and making this better over the years.”
Riggs said that there was a need for an RV park at Little America after seeing so many RV’s driving down the interstate.
“The RV parks are packed,” Riggs noted. “We’re here to serve people and that’s the kind of service we want to provide.
“We got a lot done this year and we’re heading to bigger and better times. The future of Little America is only progressing.”
Riggs mentioned that when they closed the original restaurant, residents in Sweetwater County were worried about the future of Little America.
“People asked if we were closing and I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ This is the beginning of a strong future for this area, both for the travelers and the locals.”
Riggs added, “The restaurant is open. Little America is back and it’s better than it’s been.”
“The cool thing about Sweetwater County is it’s a gateway to all the other areas in Wyoming,” O’Brien said. “We can be a one-stop shop for over-the-road travelers and we’re a good ‘jumping off point’ to all kinds of activities.”
Riggs shared some history about Little America, which is known to most Southwest Wyoming natives, during his speech.
Stephen Mack Covey was a young sheepherder in the 1890s.
One January night, he got lost in the middle of a raging blizzard and had to stay in an unnamed area, which is now known as Little America.
With 50-mile-an-hour winds and the temperature dropping to below 40, Covey wished he was sitting next to a fireplace with food and blankets.
Years later, he saw pictures of Admiral Richard Byrd’s “Little America” in Antartica. Byrd’s isolation reminded Covey of that cold night. It was then he wanted to build Little America in 1934. It started out as a small gas station with a motel and a café.
“It’s truly a historic day here in Little America,” Riggs said of the RV park. “This has been a long time coming. Tradition of service is what we are. Since the 1930s, this company has grown into such a large, incredible thing, offering world-class properties, the best meals and the best rooms anywhere in the world.”
Daniel Ramirez, maintenance manager of Little America, hired Wyoming contractors to add the new amenities to the property.
“It’s important to keep it local,” said Ramirez. “It’s a good step in the right direction.
“It’s going to benefit the property for many years to come.”