ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the classic rock band Little River Band to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Little River Band will play on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.
The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform.
Through the 70s and 80s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”
Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. In 1982, LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for six consecutive years; in fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays.
Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.
With over 100 dates scheduled or being scheduled for their 2021-22 tour, Little River Band is hotter than ever – selling out shows and making music from coast to coast – continuing their legacy of being “the best singing band in the world.”
Little River Band’s current lineup includes Wayne Nelson on Lead Vocals/Bass, Chris Marion with Keyboards/Vocals, Rich Herring as Lead Guitar/Vocals, Ryan Ricks on Drums/Percussion and Vocals and Colin Whinnery with Guitar/Lead Vocal.
Wednesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex is just beginning their concert announcements for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next four weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.