ROCK SPRINGS – A small cast reach for the stars in the upcoming Actors’ Mission production, “Silent Sky.”
“Silent Sky,” a contemporary drama written by Lauren Gunderson tells a story of Henrietta Leavitt, a pioneer astronomer in the early 1900s.
According to Jene Chollak, director, Leavitt got a position at the Harvard observatory. In this one particular department, mostly made up of women, they would look at photographs of the sky and measure, very precisely, their position, their brightness and changes that the stars made over time.
Leavitt’s research, at first, wasn’t taken seriously because she was a woman.
Eventually, Leavitt’s discovery was a breakthrough in humanity’s mapping of the universe, Chollak explained.
Chollak, a Rock Springs resident, has been a science teacher at Rock Springs Junior High for over 15 years. She was inspired to pick this particular script after her husband had taken her to a live performance of it in Salt Lake City in 2017.
“It’s a simple, common story that I think, people can relate to,” said Chollak. “The discovery of new things and figuring out how the universe works makes science intriguing. There are so many questions that are still unanswered, especially about space and astronomy. It is such an amazing, growing time for science right now.”
Recently, Actor’s Mission was announced as a recipient for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards.
“It is an honor to represent the arts in Wyoming,” Chollak expressed. “The neatest part about Actor’s Mission is they have a solid core of regulars, but there's always a place for new people. There’s a lot of opportunities for new faces as well as the veterans who’ve been here over our 20-year history.”
She added, “It really is for the community and by the community. Their true mission is not just ‘Oh, let’s put on a play.’ They really want to inspire our community and I think they do a pretty good job.”
The cast for “Silent Sky” includes:
Lynn Colt as Henrietta Leavitt
Hannah Romero as Margaret Leavitt
Kate Chollak-Gil as Annie Cannon
Leesa Kuhlmann as Williamina Fleming
Joe de Leon as Peter Shaw
For Gil, this is her 7th time performing in an Actor’s Mission production. She describes her character, Annie Cannon, as “a woman of few words, but she makes those words count.”
“She’s a lot of fun to play because I’m like the other characters so playing Annie has been an acting challenge,” said Gil.
Meanwhile, this is Romero’s first time on the stage.
“Daniel Bendtsen, the assistant director, suggested that I should audition and I said I would, but deep down, I wasn’t really considering it at first,” Romero shared. “As soon as I read the script, though, I loved it. It’s a well-written, unique script. I felt I should be a part of it because it’s an important story to be shared.”
Kuhlmann, who plays Williamina Fleming, a Scottish woman to hold the title of “curator” in astronomy, describes her character as ill-tempered, especially when a man keeps interrupting her and the other women.
“Williamina and Annie are best friends,” Kuhlmann explained in her Scottish accent. “She admires Annie since she’s a women’s liber, advocating for women’s rights such as the right to vote.”
There is no admission fee to attend a performance of “Silent Sky,” but donations are appreciated. A complimentary meal will be served one hour before the performance begins. Showtimes are as follows:
Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.
“Often, we look at our world or at our universe with wonder,” Chollak said. “I think this production will remind us that we’re living in an amazing universe and not only are we inspired by the beauty of the universe, but by what we learn from it.”