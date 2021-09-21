Golf

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Following the state golf tournament, area golfers were recognized by coaches from around the state for their accomplishments.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced those who made the All-State team, which includes five from Sweetwater County. 

From Green River High School, Isabell Salas, Kaelea Gibson and Luci Adams were recognized in Class 3A. The Lady Wolves took second place in the state championship last weekend. Salas individually took second place with a score of 165. This is her second All-State recognition, receiving the honor in 2020.

For Rock Springs High School, two golfers were recognized at the Class 4A level: Sam Young and AJ Fletcher. At the state championship, Young took fourth place individually with a score of 163, while Fletcher finished tied for eighth with a score of 166.

