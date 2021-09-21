...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty
wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 70 to 75.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Following the state golf tournament, area golfers were recognized by coaches from around the state for their accomplishments.
On Monday, Sept. 20, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced those who made the All-State team, which includes five from Sweetwater County.
From Green River High School, Isabell Salas, Kaelea Gibson and Luci Adams were recognized in Class 3A. The Lady Wolves took second place in the state championship last weekend. Salas individually took second place with a score of 165. This is her second All-State recognition, receiving the honor in 2020.
For Rock Springs High School, two golfers were recognized at the Class 4A level: Sam Young and AJ Fletcher. At the state championship, Young took fourth place individually with a score of 163, while Fletcher finished tied for eighth with a score of 166.