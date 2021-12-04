ROCK SPRINGS – Local artist and owner of Kneeland Fine Art in downtown Rock Springs Andrew Kneeland has been immersed in the world of art for the majority of his life.
“I started creating art when I was very young,” Kneeland said. “I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t making art. It’s just something that I have always done.”
Kneeland said that there was a moment in his life when he began to find his love for art.
“I actually have a little sketch book from back when I was three years old,” Kneeland said. “My family was on a road trip and my mom handed me a notebook and pencil to keep me occupied. I filled the whole thing up. So, I think that’s when it began.”
Kneeland was in his teenage years before taking his first formal art class.
“I was 13 years old when I took my first painting class at the Young at Heart Senior Center here in Rock Springs.
“I was homeschooled all the way through high school so my art education began to become very nontraditional,” Kneeland said. “So, I got to be privately tutored and mentored by the group at the senior center.”
Kneeland also said, “I was hesitant at first but quickly fell in love with it. I was there learning every Monday all the way through high school.”
Kneeland said that through those lessons, he was able to receive a solid foundation in what painting is and how to execute it.
He went on to attend a two-year correspondence school where he received a certificate of art upon completion.
“After that, I got my degree in business administration. I graduated with my bachelor’s degree back in December from Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey.”
Kneeland was able to complete his degree completely online receiving his associate degree from Western Wyoming Community College.
“I wanted to approach art from a business standpoint,” Kneeland said. “I felt like that would be the most beneficial thing for me.
“I’ve known so many artists that have struggled to make a living doing what they love. I didn’t want to be another starving artist. I wanted to be able to make a living and learn about diversification, marketing and all of those different things.”
Before graduating, Kneeland got the opportunity to intern at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole.
“It was a really great experience getting to intern with the education department there,” Kneeland said. “I was teaching classes for around three months straight. I also got to do some artist-in-residence during my time there.”
After completing his degree, Kneeland opened his business in July 2021.
“Kneeland Fine Art has only been open around four months but the process has been amazing.”
For Kneeland, his faith in God has been a very important and integral part of becoming the artist he is today.
“It’s important for me to recognize God as the ultimate artist,” Kneeland said. “That changes the way that I create my art. Rather than just looking at the world as simply just things, I always view everything as art.
“Every situation in my life and every place I visit, I see that as a piece of artwork that God made. Seeing God as the greatest artist of all time is what really inspires my work.”
With the genre of his work, Kneeland said that he isn’t locked into a specific one.
“I paint what I see around me. But I feel like I’m always branching out so that allows me to create different pieces.
“However, wildlife is a big portion of my focus. It’s what has always caught my eye.”
Kneeland has done paintings of everything from scenic views of Wyoming to large depictions of bison and wild horses.
“I feel like I haven’t even landed on my niche style yet though. I’m always exploring new techniques. Sometimes I’ll try a little something more modern and minimalistic in my art.
“Sometimes I go for a more impressionistic approach. Other times I'll spend hundreds of hours on a piece that’s hyper realistic.”
Kneeland said that a big portion of his art is inspired by the beauty and scenic views within Sweetwater County.
“Sweetwater County gets a bad rap. Most people see it from I-80 and think it’s like the ‘Armpit of America,’” Kneeland said. “But I want to change that perception. There is so much beauty to be seen here and I want to artistically celebrate the landscape, wildlife and the culture here.”
Aside from Kneeland’s art that is displayed, he also has other local artists work hanging in his gallery.
“Two of my younger brothers, Caleb and Mathias, also have some of their art displayed here. They’re potters so their pottery is for sale here.”
Kneeland said that after beginning to learn how to make pottery four years ago, he was able to bring his brothers along on that journey.
Artist Danette Gillingham also has artisan leather-crafter earrings for sale at Kneeland Finen Art.
In addition to the paintings, pottery and earrings for sale, Kneeland also provides monthly workshops.
“Every month, we’ve got workshops available for kids and adults of all ages. For kids, they sign up for a month and we do four sessions throughout that month.
“We cover everything from color theory to animal anatomy, to depth and perspective.”
Kneeland said that there is one workshop each month for adults that lasts around three hours.
“We do it right here in my gallery so we can fit around eight students each time. Each workshop is a bit faster and you cover a lot of ground all at once.
“I’ve also started doing private sessions, too. A lot of them have been for special events where people want to get a bunch of their friends together to do a painting class.”
To sign up for the workshops or to book a private session, that can be done by calling 307-220-4290 or by reaching out to Kneeland on Facebook.
Kneeland Fine Art is located at 203 D St. in downtown Rock Springs.