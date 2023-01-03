Snowman with Maria

Artists from the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild pose with their snowman “When Life Gives You Scraps, Make A Snowman.” Left to right are Nancy McConnell, Susie Hermansen, Maria Viking, and Donna Toly.

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on Monday, Jan. 9, with six additional snowmen.

In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists for visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28.

