ROCK SPRINGS -- Local artists are making progress with the 48” tall snowmen that will be on display throughout downtown Rock Springs from early January through mid-March.
The Snowman Stroll is a new event created by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The project grew out of a discussion on ways the community can embrace winter more in Rock Springs. The snowmen are being designed to brighten downtown Rock Springs during the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year.
“We aim to give the community something to look forward during that time,” said URA Board President Maria Mortensen.
Along with the six public art pieces, the organizations will be creating family activities to go along with the stroll and further engage locals and visitors in the project.
The snowmen, their artists and sponsors are the following:
“Winter in the Mountains,” by Chrissy Pruett (Sponsored by Castle Cleaning Company)
“Melting Pot” by Hilary Huckfeldt (Sponsored by Dominion Energy)
“Boar’s Tusk Snowman” by the Farson Eden High School Advanced Art Students (Sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES)
“Steampunk Snowman” by Suzanne Whitson (Sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power)
“Winter Peace” by Laura Grossnickle (Sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County)
“A Bee in Her Bonnet” by Shari Kumer (Sponsored by Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar)
