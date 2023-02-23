ROCK SPRINGS – As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, a local cat is coming close to being awarded the title of America’s Favorite Pet 2023.
One cat and one dog will be chosen for the title, according to America’s Favorite Pet’s website.
ROCK SPRINGS – As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, a local cat is coming close to being awarded the title of America’s Favorite Pet 2023.
One cat and one dog will be chosen for the title, according to America’s Favorite Pet’s website.
Rock Springs resident Susan Ross said that her red tabby cat, Hot Rod “Roddy” Piper is currently 2nd in his group.
According to Ross, her cat was named after the Canadian wrestler, Roddy Piper.
Roddy will be 2-years-old on St. Patrick’s Day. His favorite snack is licking up Cambell’s tomato soup straight from a can. When he’s in the mood for sweets, he will gobble up any flavor of yogurt. He’s shy around strangers and depends on Ross for comfort.
Roddy, a former fur-resident from Oklahoma, is an indoor cat and still amazes his owner by opening cupboards around the kitchen.
“He makes us laugh,” said Ross. “He’s a clown. He’s a very funny cat.”
Ross mentioned that she discovered America’s Favorite Pet online and decided to enter Roddy out of curiosity. He was in the top ten during the first stages of this year’s contest. They hope to beat Bella, the cat.
The website stated that each winner will be featured in a 2-page spread in “Catster “or “Dogster” Magazine and take home $5,000.
The website stated that each year, “America’s Favorite Pet has given one fine feline and one handsome hound the opportunity to shine in the pages of Catster and Dogster Magazine. Last year, Willow, a majestic 4 ½-year-old rough-coated Collie, and Tom, a cuddly 12-year-old female tabby, were able to share their unique stories of rescue and resiliency.”
The website also mentions that America’s Favorite Pet has partnered with Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to aid in its mission to help cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. Since 1967, PAWS has unified more than 130,000 cats and dogs with loving families, nurtured more than 140,000 sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife, and made the world a better place for countless critters.
Voting ends on Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time). Anyone who is interested in donating to the organization and voting for Roddy can do so through https://americasfavpet.com/2023/hot-eccf
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.