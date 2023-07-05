A team of individuals used their life-saving skills to rescue Rock Springs resident Phillip Putnam (middle) on April 24, at the Rock Springs Civic Center. Those who received the Rock Springs Fire Department Lifesaver Award were, from left to right, Michelle DiTullio, Clint McJunkin, Tamara Washington, Krysta Padilla and Josie Ibarra.
ROCK SPRINGS – Five local individuals were recognized for their heroic actions during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5.
According to Seth Lancaster, Rock Springs Fire Department firefighter, on April 24, Rock Springs resident Phillip Putnam was attending a rowing class at the Rock Springs Civic Center. He suddenly experienced a cardiac event, causing him to slouch over and become unresponsive.
The staff at the civic center responded immediately, activating the chain of survival.
Tamara Washington called for help and requested Michelle DiTullio to call 911. Clint McJunkin cleared the pool and responded to the rowing room where he found two bystanders (Krysta Padilla and Josie Ibarra) performing CPR on Phillip. McJunkin took over rescue breaths from the bystanders and Washington attached the AED pads. The AED advised shock; once shock was delivered, rescuers continued care until fire and EMS arrived to take over.
Lancaster said that the patient was starting to wake up as they began to take over patient care.
Due to the quick reactions of the staff and bystanders, Putnam walked out of the hospital eight days later.
Rescuers who were for the Rock Springs Fire Department Life Saver Award are Clint McJunkin, Tamara Washington, Michelle DiTullio, Krysta Padilla and Josie Ibarra.