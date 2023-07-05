Lifesavers 1

A team of individuals used their life-saving skills to rescue Rock Springs resident Phillip Putnam (middle) on April 24, at the Rock Springs Civic Center. Those who received the Rock Springs Fire Department Lifesaver Award were, from left to right, Michelle DiTullio, Clint McJunkin, Tamara Washington, Krysta Padilla and Josie Ibarra.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Five local individuals were recognized for their heroic actions during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5.

According to Seth Lancaster, Rock Springs Fire Department firefighter, on April 24, Rock Springs resident Phillip Putnam was attending a rowing class at the Rock Springs Civic Center. He suddenly experienced a cardiac event, causing him to slouch over and become unresponsive.

