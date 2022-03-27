ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Art Box Committee has worked to inject local art into the community through utility boxes around town.
The wrapping of the utility boxes in art has allowed Sweetwater County artists’ work to be featured.
In 2019, committee members Peg Larson and Susie von Ahrens independently spoke to Ron Wilde of Rocky Mountain Power about the idea for wrapping power boxes in artwork around Rock Springs.
“That’s when we decided to form the Rock Springs Art Box Committee,” von Ahrens said. “We currently have six members.”
The six committee members include Susie von Ahrens of Blue Sage Glass; Peg Larson of Western Wyoming Community College; Chris Chewning of The Art of Integrative Medicine and Wellness; Dr. Bernadine Craft of Sweetwater BOCES; TahNee Alton of the Sweetwater County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office; Shari Kumer of Sweetwater School District No. 1.
“The project is like a community engagement where we all try to make the arts more available around the community.”
Von Ahrens said that in order to wrap the boxes in the artwork, they first had to go through Rocky Mountain Power to get approval.
“After, we presented our idea during a city council meeting. They supported the idea and welcomed it,” von Ahrens said. “That’s when the committee was officially formed.
“We’ve got formal agreements with WYDOT, Rocky Mountain Power and the city of Rock Springs.”
Due to them not being a 501c3, von Ahrens said that the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is their fiscal sponsorship.
“We also have a line item in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s budget. All the money goes in and out of the chamber,” von Ahrens said. “They also post our call for art.”
“Our funding comes from businesses, individuals and grants.”
Because it has to be a certain temperature in order for the vinyl to stick, the boxes can only be wrapped during the summer.
“During the winter months, we do our ‘call for art,’ decide what art we want on the boxes and then wrap them during the summer.”
Von Ahrens said that they are anticipating to have seven boxes wrapped this summer.
“We have gotten a lot of positive feedback from having the boxes wrapped in art; not only from Rock Springs residents but visitors, too,” von Ahrens said.
There are currently 24 boxes that have been wrapped in artwork across Rock Springs.
The boxes are located all across Rock Springs and feature the work of Sweetwater County artists.
All of the wrapped boxes in Bunning Park were sponsored by the International Day Committee and feature the work of artists such as Angie Bennett, Art Cartwright, Jasmine Krueger, Judy Rodreick and others.
The wrapped box on “A” Street and 2nd Street “Wyoming Bison” was done by local artist Debora Soulé.
The “Horses of Sweetwater County” wrapped box on College Drive and Arthur Avenue was done by Angela Cable.
The box located on the Western Wyoming Community College Walking Track “Coal Train” was done by Blue Klein.
Other boxes around town depict things like pronghorns, Wyoming scenery, etc.
On March 24, it was announced on the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page that additional funding had been secured in order to wrap more boxes.
“The RSBA Committee is thrilled to announce that they have received additional funds to wrap more boxes. Therefore, the Rock Springs Box Art Committee invites all Sweetwater County artists, regardless of race, sex, religion, nationality, origin, or disability, to apply, and submit a copy of their original work of art to the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for consideration for our upcoming boxes. In our efforts to compile a diverse collection of artwork and artists, artists have the opportunity to be selected twice; they will not be eligible to submit additional art after their second selection. We will consider all qualified applicants.”
The new boxes to be wrapped include the one located at the bottom of Grant Street; the one located on Dewar Drive that is in front of the Baymont Hotel; the box located on the corner of College Drive and Pacific Drive; the box on the corner of College Drive and Gateway Boulevard; the box on the corner of Foothill and White Mountain Boulevard.
Additional information for those wishing to submit their artwork can be found on the chamber’s website, https://rockspringschamber.com/box-art-submission.