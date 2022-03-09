ROCK SPRINGS – Rich and Marlene Kramer, the parents of the late Makayla “Mack” Kramer are proud to announce the inaugural Mack Kramer Memorial Scholarship this year.
The Kramers will be offering this scholarship for nineteen years, one year for each year of Mack’s life.
“We want to honor Mack and recognize their legacy in a way that will help others for years to come,” said Marlene.
Kramer was the valedictorian of the Rock Springs High School Class of 2020. They were an accomplished band student and member of the Speech and Debate Team.
Kramer was a University of Wyoming student when they passed away.
A scholarship for $2020 will be offered to a senior from RSHS or Black Butte High School band members or RSHS Speech and Debate team members graduating this spring. The student must have plans to attend a four-year college, junior college or vocational school.
There is no GPA requirement for this scholarship.
“Although Mack always strove to achieve in the classroom and was the valedictorian of the Rock Springs High School class of 2020, we wanted to recognize Mack’s character traits, which we feel are more important, and offer the scholarship to a student who possesses similar traits,” Marlene shared.
Those qualities include a passion for band or speech and debate, compassion toward others, voluntarily mentoring others, having a strong work ethic and striving to overcome challenges.
Income information is not required on the application.
“We didn’t want to exclude any senior that participates in either of Mack’s biggest passions which is band or speech and debate,” Marlene explained.
The applicant does not have to be a music major at the college of their choice.
“Pursuing a music degree or participating in debate at the collegiate level is not required,” Marlene pointed out. “Our hope is that it helps a student attend a college of their choosing to help with any degree they wish to pursue.”
She added, “Mack was always thinking of and helping others so this seems like a fitting way to allow Mack to continue to help others.”
Rock Springs resident Brian Redmond was Mack’s band director at RSHS.
“I think this is a great way to honor Mack’s memory,” said Redmond. “One of the things that I remember very clearly was Mack’s role as a leader and a mentor to the younger students in both band and speech and debate.
“This scholarship allows us to carry on Mack’s memory and habits.”
The Kramers will be working in collaboration with the Sweetwater One Foundation to choose a senior who will receive the scholarship.
Marlene said, “We expect it may be a very difficult decision and we are are grateful to the Sweetwater One Foundation members for their assistance with this.”
The scholarship is listed on the RSHS web page under “Scholarship Information” as a Sweetwater One Foundation Scholarship.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 4.