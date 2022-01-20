Football Scholars

The Wyoming Chapter National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the 71 Scholar-Athlete nominees for 2021 from 20 of the state’s high schools on Wednesday. Rock Springs High School had four nominees from its head football coach Mark Lendhardt, which includes seniors Isaac Schoenfeld, Brock Bider, Cadon Shaklee and Andrew Skorcz. At Green River High School, senior Dylan Taylor was also nominated by his head coach Kevin Cuthbertson. 

From the list below, a total of 10 scholar-athletes will be named as finalists, including two nominees from the University of Wyoming. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification, will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship. 

Coaches from each high school playing football in Wyoming are encouraged to nominate their players who have a grade point average of 3.0 or better. Each nominated player will receive a certificate from the Wyoming Chapter. 

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on Extra Curricular activities and Citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities.  Leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring. 

Other awards presented by the Wyoming Chapter will include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and High School fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football officiating and an honor for an outstanding assistant coach contribution. 

The nominees, their school and their coach are copied below: 

Josh Thompson           Big Horn                     Moody

Drew Trotter               Cody                           McFadden

Danny Becker             Cody                           McFadden

Jonathan Williams       Cody                           McFadden

Kellon George            Cody                           McFadden

Nathan Wilson            Cody                           McFadden

Treyson Dayton          Cokeville                     Dayton

Braden Cantrell           Casper Natrona           Harshman

Roman Overstreet       Casper Natrona           Harshman

William Garlick          Casper Natrona           Harshman

Kaeden Wilxox           Casper Natrona           Harshman

Ashton Nash               Casper Natrona           Harshman

Tyler Hill                    Casper Natrona           Harshman

Kaleb Borud               Casper Natrona           Harshman

Brendyn Nelson          Casper Natrona           Harshman

Koye Gilbert               Cheyenne East            Goff

Gavin Goff                 Cheyenne East            Goff

Caleb Pugh                  Cheyenne East            Goff

Gavyn Aumiller          Cheyenne East            Goff

Landon Whitt              Cheyenne East            Goff

Tucker Smith              Cheyenne East            Goff

Braxton Rosner           Cheyenne East            Goff

Kaleb Romero             Cheyenne East            Goff

Robert Pino                 Cheyenne East            Goff

Brian Mead                 Cheyenne East            Goff

Landen LaRue            Cheyenne East            Goff

Floyd Tatum                Cheyenne East            Goff

Matthew Jaquot          Cheyenne East            Goff

Zaudan Wawhkyung   Cheyenne East            Goff

Koye Gilbert               Encampment               Wilford

Rylan Wehr                 Douglas                       Rhodes

Jayden Archuleta        Douglas                       Rhodes

Kyle Logar                  Douglas                       Rhodes

Dylan Taylor               Green River                 Cuthbertson

Tommy Skidmore       Kemmerer                   Jerrigan

Matt McMillian           Kemmerer                   Jerrigan

Dace Bennett              Meeteetse                    Hagen

Kalvin Erickson          Meeteetse                    Hagen

Jonathan Blessing       Meeteetse                    Hagen

Zayne Linder              Moorcroft                    Santistevan

Ty Sweeter                  Pine Bluffs                  Gray

Brock Bider                Rock Springs               Lendhardt

Cadon Shacklee          Rock Springs               Lendhardt

Isaac Schoenfeld          Rock Springs               Lendhardt

Andrew Skorcz             Rock Springs               Lendhardt

Braeden Cash              Shoshoni                     Truempler

Duke Gibbel                Shoshoni                     Truempler

Rich Hall                     Sheridan                      Mowry

Brock Steel                 Sheridan                      Mowry

Carl Askins                 Sheridan                      Mowry

Rudy Osborne             Sheridan                      Mowry

Texas Tanner               Sheridan                      Mowry

Tyler Omseth              Sheridan                      Mowry

Ezra Eckland               Sheridan                      Mowry

Matthew Ingalias        Sheridan                      Mowry

Cody Kilpatrick          Sheridan                      Mowry

Jim Strobbe                 Sheridan                      Mowry

Caden Steel                 Sheridan                      Mowry

Lucas Chappell           Star Valley                  Young

Wyatt McDermott       Thermopolis                McPhie.            

Cade Ayers                 Thunder Basin             Pikula

Ethan Cox                   Thunder Basin             Pikula

Ryan Baker                 Thunder Basin             Pikula

Isaiah Haliburton        Thunder Basin             Pikula

Caden Randall            Thunder Basin             Pikula

Aiden Mitchell                        Thunder Basin             Pikula

Brandon Lanston        Thunder Basin             Pikula

Kolter DeKay             Thunder Basin             Pikula

Ryan Jordan                Thunder Basin             Pikula

Justin Dennison           Thunder Basin             Pikula

McKale Holte             Thunder Basin            Pikula

Rodee Brow                Wheatland                   Bohlander

The finalists will be announced in February.

