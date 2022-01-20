SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Wyoming Chapter National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the 71 Scholar-Athlete nominees for 2021 from 20 of the state’s high schools on Wednesday.
Rock Springs High School had four nominees from its head football coach Mark Lendhardt, which includes seniors Isaac Schoenfeld, Brock Bider, Cadon Shaklee and Andrew Skorcz.
At Green River High School, senior Dylan Taylor was also nominated by his head coach Kevin Cuthbertson.
From the list below, a total of 10 scholar-athletes will be named as finalists, including two nominees from the University of Wyoming. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification, will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship.
Coaches from each high school playing football in Wyoming are encouraged to nominate their players who have a grade point average of 3.0 or better. Each nominated player will receive a certificate from the Wyoming Chapter.
The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on Extra Curricular activities and Citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring.
Other awards presented by the Wyoming Chapter will include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and High School fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football officiating and an honor for an outstanding assistant coach contribution.
The nominees, their school and their coach are copied below:
Josh Thompson Big Horn Moody
Drew Trotter Cody McFadden
Danny Becker Cody McFadden
Jonathan Williams Cody McFadden
Kellon George Cody McFadden
Nathan Wilson Cody McFadden
Treyson Dayton Cokeville Dayton
Braden Cantrell Casper Natrona Harshman
Roman Overstreet Casper Natrona Harshman
William Garlick Casper Natrona Harshman
Kaeden Wilxox Casper Natrona Harshman
Ashton Nash Casper Natrona Harshman
Tyler Hill Casper Natrona Harshman
Kaleb Borud Casper Natrona Harshman
Brendyn Nelson Casper Natrona Harshman
Koye Gilbert Cheyenne East Goff
Gavin Goff Cheyenne East Goff
Caleb Pugh Cheyenne East Goff
Gavyn Aumiller Cheyenne East Goff
Landon Whitt Cheyenne East Goff
Tucker Smith Cheyenne East Goff
Braxton Rosner Cheyenne East Goff
Kaleb Romero Cheyenne East Goff
Robert Pino Cheyenne East Goff
Brian Mead Cheyenne East Goff
Landen LaRue Cheyenne East Goff
Floyd Tatum Cheyenne East Goff
Matthew Jaquot Cheyenne East Goff
Zaudan Wawhkyung Cheyenne East Goff
Koye Gilbert Encampment Wilford
Rylan Wehr Douglas Rhodes
Jayden Archuleta Douglas Rhodes
Kyle Logar Douglas Rhodes
Dylan Taylor Green River Cuthbertson
Tommy Skidmore Kemmerer Jerrigan
Matt McMillian Kemmerer Jerrigan
Dace Bennett Meeteetse Hagen
Kalvin Erickson Meeteetse Hagen
Jonathan Blessing Meeteetse Hagen
Zayne Linder Moorcroft Santistevan
Ty Sweeter Pine Bluffs Gray
Brock Bider Rock Springs Lendhardt
Cadon Shacklee Rock Springs Lendhardt
Isaac Schoenfeld Rock Springs Lendhardt
Andrew Skorcz Rock Springs Lendhardt
Braeden Cash Shoshoni Truempler
Duke Gibbel Shoshoni Truempler
Rich Hall Sheridan Mowry
Brock Steel Sheridan Mowry
Carl Askins Sheridan Mowry
Rudy Osborne Sheridan Mowry
Texas Tanner Sheridan Mowry
Tyler Omseth Sheridan Mowry
Ezra Eckland Sheridan Mowry
Matthew Ingalias Sheridan Mowry
Cody Kilpatrick Sheridan Mowry
Jim Strobbe Sheridan Mowry
Caden Steel Sheridan Mowry
Lucas Chappell Star Valley Young
Wyatt McDermott Thermopolis McPhie.
Cade Ayers Thunder Basin Pikula
Ethan Cox Thunder Basin Pikula
Ryan Baker Thunder Basin Pikula
Isaiah Haliburton Thunder Basin Pikula
Caden Randall Thunder Basin Pikula
Aiden Mitchell Thunder Basin Pikula
Brandon Lanston Thunder Basin Pikula
Kolter DeKay Thunder Basin Pikula
Ryan Jordan Thunder Basin Pikula
Justin Dennison Thunder Basin Pikula
McKale Holte Thunder Basin Pikula
Rodee Brow Wheatland Bohlander
The finalists will be announced in February.