A historic military display can be viewed upstairs at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. In recognition of Veterans Day, local historian Corina Lee will present the first-ever WALKLESS Tour on Thursday, Nov. 10, by 1 p.m., downstairs at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
ROCK SPRINGS – In recognition of Veterans Day, the public can join local historian, Corina Lee, for a special presentation at Rock Springs Historical Museum. The presentation will feature the stories of the brave men and women who served America.
Known for her walking tours of the Rock Springs municipal cemetery, Lee wanted to present the “WALKLESS tour for Veterans Day” indoors as an accessible event for more attendees.
According to Lee, the tour will be “inside the nice, warm and cozy museum.”
“When I started the vet tour last year, I wanted to be able to do it around Veterans Day,” Lee explained. “The trouble is I don’t like being cold.
“By November, Wyoming can be quite cold. Or not, but mostly so!”
Even in May, Lee said, it was a hit and miss, regarding the weather.
“The other issue is people have commented to me that they would like to go on one of my tours, but they can’t make the walk,” she mentioned. “A typical tour in the cemetery is at least a mile with some elevation difference. It is not feasible for some people. Even some of my family members haven’t been able to go on a tour.
“The answer to both issues came together. A Veterans Day tour to thank veterans and it will be inside for those who can’t make the walk.”
While Lee feels that walking in the cemetery and visiting graves as she shares the stories can be impactful, the “WALKLESS Tour for Veterans Day” will be enhanced with pictures and other visual images that our local museum will provide.
“In a different way, I think this tour will be just as touching,” she shared. “It’s the same stories, after all, just a different way of sharing.”
Residents and locals are invited to the tour on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, starting at 1 p.m. A slide show will also be included as well as refreshments.
Lee said that the presentation will last about two hours, depending on audience participation.