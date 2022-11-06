military display

A historic military display can be viewed upstairs at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. In recognition of Veterans Day, local historian Corina Lee will present the first-ever WALKLESS Tour on Thursday, Nov. 10, by 1 p.m., downstairs at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – In recognition of Veterans Day, the public can join local historian, Corina Lee, for a special presentation at Rock Springs Historical Museum. The presentation will feature the stories of the brave men and women who served America.

Known for her walking tours of the Rock Springs municipal cemetery, Lee wanted to present the “WALKLESS tour for Veterans Day” indoors as an accessible event for more attendees.

